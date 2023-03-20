The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool.

The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicators. The separate indicators are showing very simple signals. It is showing BUY signal or SELL signal only, so it is very easy to follow.

Note: The indicators are working with historic data, these are NOT realtime indicators. Also, some of the indicators are repainting. This is OK. The system settings and strategy is counting with this. That is why it is working together with more than 20 different indicators, which are removing the fake signals.

This is the [GRAFF] III manual trading system's MAIN indicator. You will get the ENTIRE pack of indicators from us after your purchase. It is recommended to combine this manual trading system with the [EA] ENTERPRISE Expert Advisor, which is another of our products. The [GRAFF] III manual trading system has been tested on major currency pairs, major crosses and Gold.

The [GRAFF] III manual trading system recommendations:

we recommend to work on M1 timeframe only.

always follow the system rules to achieve best results.

best to use with our [EA] ENTERPRISE Expert Advisor.

If you already purchased the product:

Please write a private message to us, we will send the entire package of the GRAFF III indicators to you, including the [GRAFF] III manual trading system TEMPLATE. We will also give you specific instructions on how to trade, how to recognize the signals and how to avoid fake entries. We will also answer any questions you might have.

Author



Antonin Skaryd, private investor and market analyst, software developer and founder of the FUTURE ENTERPRISE company.

The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is an advanced trading tool working with a battery of different custom-built indicators which have been carefully tested in the long-term to produce very strong trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicators.