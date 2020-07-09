Bruces Price Predictor Dashboard
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is a Dashboard Indicator based on Bruce's Price Predictor Indicator.
This Dashboard will Give you a visual to see the trend direction without having to flip through timeframes, so you can always be trading in direction of the trend, with little effort.
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*Non-Repainting Dashboard Arrows
*For Desktop MT4 Only
*Great For Scalping
*Great For Swing Trading
*Dashboard Arrow Entry Alerts
*Dashboard Arrow Signals alert Strictly On The "Close Of The Candle"
*Mobile Alerts, Desktop Alerts, Email Alerts
*Shows Arrows For Any Timeframe
*Works On Any Mt4 Pair
*Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders
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