Bruces Price Predictor Dashboard

This is a Dashboard Indicator based on Bruce's Price Predictor Indicator.

This Dashboard will Give you a visual to see the trend direction without having to flip through timeframes, so you can always be trading in direction of the trend, with little effort.

I Recommend www.CoinexxBroker.com as a great broker and the one I personally use





*Non-Repainting Dashboard Arrows

*For Desktop MT4 Only

*Great For Scalping

*Great For Swing Trading

*Dashboard Arrow Entry Alerts

*Dashboard Arrow Signals alert Strictly On The "Close Of The Candle"

*Mobile Alerts, Desktop Alerts, Email Alerts

*Shows Arrows For Any Timeframe

*Works On Any Mt4 Pair

*Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders