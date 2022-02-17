Binary Strong Indication Indicator is Designed Based on 14 Different Strategies Based. You can Use Binary Strong Indication Indicator for Binary Option Trading or if you want you can Try it for Forex.

Time-Frame : M1 Depend on your choice on which time frame you want to get Indication.

Trade Time Duration: 60 Seconds or 5 Minutes

Mostly we Used it for 60 seconds in iq option but you can use it for any binary broker.

Input Parameters :

HLB = 30 it means Highest & Lowest Point of 30 Bars. This Value is used for some strategies. if you want you can modify this value while testing. otherwise set it default. AfterStart = 2 it means if you want indicator give you Big Arrow Signal after two wrong predictions of the indicator then indicator give you signal after every 2 wrong predictions. We Recommend if you set AfterStart value 5 Then it is much better. BuyArrows = true With This Option you can Enable or Disable Buy Indications Alert when any signals generate. SellArrows = true With This Option you can Enable or Disable Sell Indications Alert when any signal generate.