Binary Strong Indication

Binary Strong Indication Indicator is Designed Based on 14 Different Strategies Based. You can Use Binary Strong Indication Indicator for Binary Option Trading or if you want you can Try it for Forex.

Time-Frame : M1 Depend on your choice on which time frame you want to get Indication.

Trade Time Duration: 60 Seconds or 5 Minutes

Mostly we Used it for 60 seconds in iq option but you can use it for any binary broker.

Input Parameters :

  1. HLB = 30 it means Highest & Lowest Point of 30 Bars. This Value is used for some strategies. if you want you can modify this value while testing. otherwise set it default.
  2. AfterStart = 2 it means if you want indicator give you Big Arrow Signal after two wrong predictions of the indicator then indicator give you signal after every 2 wrong predictions. We Recommend if you set AfterStart value 5 Then it is much better.
  3. BuyArrows = true With This Option you can Enable or Disable Buy Indications Alert when any signals generate.
  4. SellArrows = true With This Option you can Enable or Disable Sell Indications Alert when any signal generate.

Guidance About Indicator How to Use:  Indicator is Designed on multiple strategies so it can predict every Candle Trend. mean's on which direct which candle can go Up or Down. so it create a (dot Symbol) upper & Below on every Candle. you just need to follow Big Arrow indication. but if you think small dot's symbols indications are more accurate then you can do trade on that indications too. if you use Martingale on this indicator indications then you can increase your win ratio.Always Follow Money Management and set your daily profit target this is very helpful thing for success.

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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
Legacy of Gann
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.83 (12)
Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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