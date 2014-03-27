FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss.

Below are the different options available:

Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry

Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles



3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low

3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward

Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart

Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line

Lines extension away from the current candle

All colors changeable - Background, text, Buy/Sell, entry and TP/SL

Alert when a setup is found - sound / popup / email / push notification



Once a suggestion is given, you can confirm it with your own chart analysis. Generally the best setups to be traded are the ones occurring around important support/resistance, round numbers, supply and demand zones, etc.



Wish you all the best in your trading. Thank you for your confidence.

FerruFx