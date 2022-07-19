Shape Pack

5

This indicator provides common shapes as drawing object options. The shapes are rotatable, resizable, draggable, and will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales. Multiple drawings are supported.

Shapes:
  • Square
  • Rhombus
  • Triangle (quadrilateral & isosceles)
  • Circle (grid, overlapped grid, flexi grid, rotatable grid, concentric circles)

Features:

  • rays (all object edges will be rays)
  • show/hide each individual drawing type, or all
  • delete last drawn object, or all

Styling:

  • each object has it's own styling options
  • color, style, width (circle has just a color option)
  • a different style can be applied to each new drawing

Panel:

  • stylable, scalable in size and font
  • movable and can be minimized



Reviews 1
Sergei Kiriakov
2162
Sergei Kiriakov 2025.05.24 03:53 
 

very good, you can also add a right triangle

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Fully featured Pivots and Levels indicator Pivots: Floor (normal), Woody, Camarilla, Fibonacci Levels: ATR, Historical Volatility with standard deviations, Close Price Volatility with standard deviations Features: - 4 +/- levels - MTF, pivots/levels based on Daily, Weekly, 4hr or even 15min - Hour and minute time offset - Texts with prices and pip distances to central pivot/level - Inputs for Camarilla/Fibonacci/ATR/Volatility levels - Alerts, popup, push, email, sound, live or completed candle
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This indicator provides several drawing tools to assist in various methods of chart analysis. The drawings will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales, update in real time, and multiple drawings are supported. # Drawing Option Description  1 Grid box draggable boxed grid, user defines rows x colums, diagonal ray option  2 Grid partial or fullscreen grid, sized by handle line  3 Grid flex a diagonal grid, sized and sloped by handle line  4 Cyc
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Sergei Kiriakov
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Sergei Kiriakov 2025.05.24 03:53 
 

very good, you can also add a right triangle

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