Scalper Golden Gate

Trading robot Golden Gate is a trading advisor that uses in its trading logic the approaches of the strategy of Larry Williams, John Bollinger and J. Welles Wilder in the form of indicators developed by them.

The advisor showed good results in testing the strategy on history and in real trading; in the advisor, you can change the values of these indicators and set the stop loss and take profit sizes yourself.

How this adviser actually trades and what to expect when buying this adviser - this adviser makes few trades but most of them are very accurate, trades always go with stop loss and take profit, so you can sleep peacefully when trading this adviser. You need an ECN broker for trading. In general, I recommend this adviser to those who are looking for safe advisers.

The advisor does not use dangerous techniques such as martingale, averaging, or grid construction.

Each trading transaction of the advisor has a limited risk and is protected by a stop loss.

At the moment, the cost of the advisor is minimal. In the future, the price of the advisor will be increased, have time to buy at the minimum price in the first days of the start of sales.

Recommended Time Frame H1.

Trading pairs EURUSD.

In the comments section I will attach set files for independent optimization, as well as those set files that I have already selected for trading pairs.

Advantages of the Advisor

  1. Security for deposit (all trades have SL)
  2. The advisor does not use martingale / grid / averaging
  3. Possibility of self-optimization
  4. Good profit factor and recovery factor indicators

After purchasing, you can write me a private message, I will always help with installation and setup.

Input parameters

ON_ /_OFF_EA - places / prohibits search for new trades

Lot_   - you set the initial lot yourself. (if 0 the setting is disabled)

Risk_   - setting the lot depending on the deposit, for a deposit of 10K with a risk of 1, this is 0.1 lot, for a deposit of 1K and a risk of 1, this is 0.01 lot.

Allow_Second_Open_Trade -   on/off additional second deal. (The second deal also comes with a fixed stop loss)

Distance -   distance to open the second transaction

Lot_Factor -   increase the lot of the second transaction

Indic_param_WPR -   William Percent Range indicator settings

Indic_param_RSI - RSI indicator settings

Indic_param_BB -   Bolinger Bands indicator settings

Index_MA_param   - MA indicator settings

Magic_   - setting the magic number, if 0 is set, the advisor will select the magic number automatically.

TP_and_SL_stels_mode   - when true the adviser will display hidden SL and TP

Max_Spread   - the maximum allowed spread, set in the 4th value of quotes. That is, if your average spread for 5 is 22 points, then specify 2.2

GTM   - for European brokers, leave the value 2. GMT is the place where you need to specify your GMT, based on your broker's time. Just type your GMT into Google and paste this value here, or check with your broker.

Auto DST -   whether or not to take into account the transition to daylight saving time.

Show_info_panel   - show/hide the panel on the chart.


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Valentina Zhuchkova
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Peter Robert Grange
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Sergey Batudayev
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Sergey Batudayev
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Utilities
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Sergey Batudayev
Indicators
Work logic The importance of this indicator lies in the fact that it allows you to understand how much “fuel is still left at the instrument.” Imagine the situation, you left in a car with a half-discharged battery, on average, this amount of energy is usually enough for a car for 250 km, so if you want to, you cannot overcome a distance of 700 km. So for each instrument, there is a certain daily price movement, and as a result of statistical observations, it was revealed that 95% of the time t
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Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
MetaTrader utility MTI (Main Trading Info) – shows the basic trading information for a trader, namely: average and current spread size Swap size for short and long positions Cost of 1 pip for 1 trading lot Stop Level size (minimum distance for placing pending orders) Time until the end of the current (red) and time until the start of the next (gray) trading session The time until the end of the current trading session is displayed in red, the time until the opening of the next session is display
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Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
The EA’s strategy is based on  Swing trading , with entries after sharp impulses calculated by the iPump indicator. The advisor has the ability to open manual trades with automatic support – for a downtrend ↓ we enter a trade after a corrective rise in the price, the asset falls into the overbought zone, we sell along the trend. – for an uptrend ↑, we enter a trade after a corrective fall in the price, the asset falls into the oversold zone, we buy along the trend. When trading on the selected
EA Pump and Dump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Experts
Strategy logic Pump and Dump Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading advisor created by a trader for traders. The strategy is “buy cheaper, sell more expensive”. Orders are opened after a significant rise / fall in price. The basic meaning of the Pump and Dump strategy is to buy an asset cheaper when the price falls, and sell it higher when the price rises. You have probably noticed that after sharp price movements in the market, a significant price rollback occurs in the opposite direction
Close All Orders for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Close All Orders for MT4 script - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend , I have many other useful products.
Close All Positive Orders
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Script Close All Positive Orders for MT4       - will allow you to quickly close all profitable orders on your account. The script is   suitable   for moments   when you need to quickly close all profitable orders   . The script has the only parameter for setting Profit_in_pips - in it you specify how many points of profit should be on the order so that it falls under the conditions for closing the position. The script is very easy to use   , just drag and drop the script onto the chart and it w
True Supply and Demand
Sergey Batudayev
Indicators
True Supply and Demand indicator       - will allow you to quickly determine the location of resistance and support levels on all timeframes. The indicator will be useful for those who use technical analysis in their trading. The indicator is easy to use, just drag and drop on the chart and the indicator will show you the most likely support and resistance levels. When switching timeframes, you will see the levels for the newly selected timeframe. Recommended Robot Scalper       -       test  
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Sergey Batudayev
4 (1)
Utilities
Risk Controller Expert Advisor, a program that allows you to control the total risk of your trading advisors on your account. With this program, you can control the maximum risk that will be allowed on the account for all advisors. For example, you set the risk of 30% of the maximum drawdown, which means that if your equity trading robots exceed the risk of 30%, the Risk Controller will close all positions of advisers, and can also close all open charts, thereby preventing advisers from working
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