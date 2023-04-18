Scalper Golden Gate

Trading robot Golden Gate is a trading advisor that uses in its trading logic the approaches of the strategy of Larry Williams, John Bollinger and J. Welles Wilder in the form of indicators developed by them.

The advisor showed good results in testing the strategy on history and in real trading; in the advisor, you can change the values of these indicators and set the stop loss and take profit sizes yourself.

How this adviser actually trades and what to expect when buying this adviser - this adviser makes few trades but most of them are very accurate, trades always go with stop loss and take profit, so you can sleep peacefully when trading this adviser. You need an ECN broker for trading. In general, I recommend this adviser to those who are looking for safe advisers.

The advisor does not use dangerous techniques such as martingale, averaging, or grid construction.

Each trading transaction of the advisor has a limited risk and is protected by a stop loss.

At the moment, the cost of the advisor is minimal. In the future, the price of the advisor will be increased, have time to buy at the minimum price in the first days of the start of sales.

Recommended Time Frame H1.

Trading pairs EURUSD.

In the comments section I will attach set files for independent optimization, as well as those set files that I have already selected for trading pairs.

Advantages of the Advisor

Security for deposit (all trades have SL) The advisor does not use martingale / grid / averaging Possibility of self-optimization Good profit factor and recovery factor indicators

After purchasing, you can write me a private message, I will always help with installation and setup.

Input parameters

ON_ /_OFF_EA - places / prohibits search for new trades

Lot_ - you set the initial lot yourself. (if 0 the setting is disabled)

Risk_ - setting the lot depending on the deposit, for a deposit of 10K with a risk of 1, this is 0.1 lot, for a deposit of 1K and a risk of 1, this is 0.01 lot.

Allow_Second_Open_Trade - on/off additional second deal. (The second deal also comes with a fixed stop loss)

Distance - distance to open the second transaction

Lot_Factor - increase the lot of the second transaction

Indic_param_WPR - William Percent Range indicator settings

Indic_param_RSI - RSI indicator settings

Indic_param_BB - Bolinger Bands indicator settings



Index_MA_param - MA indicator settings

Magic_ - setting the magic number, if 0 is set, the advisor will select the magic number automatically.

TP_and_SL_stels_mode - when true the adviser will display hidden SL and TP

Max_Spread - the maximum allowed spread, set in the 4th value of quotes. That is, if your average spread for 5 is 22 points, then specify 2.2

GTM - for European brokers, leave the value 2. GMT is the place where you need to specify your GMT, based on your broker's time. Just type your GMT into Google and paste this value here, or check with your broker.

Auto DST - whether or not to take into account the transition to daylight saving time.

Show_info_panel - show/hide the panel on the chart.



