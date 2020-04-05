Oil Pulse Expert

Oil Pulse Expert - Precision Order Flow. Data Driven.

Oil Pulse Expert is an order-flow Expert Advisor built specifically for CRUDE OIL (USOIL/WTI). Instead of relying on lagging indicators, it reads real tick buy/sell volume to measure order-flow delta - the true balance of aggressive buyers versus sellers - and trades the divergences and momentum shifts that appear before price reacts.

One market. One timeframe. One job, done with discipline: USOIL on M5.

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send a private message to receive the setup guide and recommended settings.

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WHY TRADERS CHOOSE GOLD FOOTPRINT ALPHA
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Oil Pulse Expert does not trade just to stay busy. Every position is opened only when order-flow delta, candle direction, and a volume spike all align. When conditions do not line up, it waits.

Key features:

- Real order-flow delta engine - reads actual tick buy/sell volume, with a candle-based fallback when tick data is unavailable
- Divergence and momentum entries - two complementary setups from one engine
- Three SL/TP modes - fixed Account Dollars, Gold Price Move, or ATR-based
- Auto lot (risk percent) or fixed manual lot
- Spread filter - skips entries when the gold spread widens (news, low liquidity)
- Spread automatically included in the stop distance for accurate risk
- Interactive on-chart panel - manual BUY / SELL / CLOSE buttons, a lot stepper, and PAUSE / RESUME control for the auto engine
- Live dashboard - equity, balance, growth %, net P/L, accuracy, open position, and a live delta readout
- Works with any broker suffix - USOIL, USOIL.m, WTI, XTIUSD, and similar

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HOW IT WORKS
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Simply attach Oil Pulse Expert to an USOIL M5 chart, choose your SL/TP mode and lot, and let it run. The panel keeps you in control at all times - pause the automation, place a manual trade, or close everything with a single click.

- Plug and play installation
- Fully configured default settings
- Manual override panel always available
- Continuous market analysis during the trading day
- Trades only on high-probability order-flow conditions

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REQUIREMENTS AND RECOMMENDATIONS
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- Symbol: USOIL / WTI (Crude Oil), M5 timeframe
- Recommended broker: ECN / RAW / low-spread type
- standard crude oil pricing
- Leverage: 1:100 minimum, 1:500 recommended
- Account type: Hedging
- Use a VPS for 24/5 uptime
- This is a high-risk / high-reward configuration - size your risk accordingly and use a deposit you can afford to trade

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DISCLAIMER
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Trading crude oil and CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading activity varies with market conditions - some days produce several trades, others none. Test on a demo account before trading live and trade only with capital you can afford to risk.

Support and updates: algotraders24.com
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TAB: LOGO
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Upload: OilPulseExpert_logo_200.png  (200x200, ready)

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TAB: SCREENSHOTS  (upload 4-6, first = thumbnail)
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1. Live dashboard on XAUUSD chart (the interactive panel) - FIRST
2. Strategy Tester report (the real 18-month result you have)
3. Equity curve from the tester
4. Inputs / settings window
5. A few trades on chart with entries/exits
6. (optional) The promo banner

Captions (short, factual):
- "Interactive order-flow dashboard with manual controls"
- "18-month USOIL M5 backtest, 98% history quality"
- "Equity curve"
- "Full configuration"

IMPORTANT: Do not edit or inflate the results screenshots. MQL5 moderators
check and buyers compare. Your backtest shows Profit Factor 1.38, Net +229%,
but Max Drawdown 44% - show it honestly. Mark the product high-risk. This
avoids refunds and 1-star reviews.

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TAB: VERSIONS
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Version: 1.0
Changelog:
```
Version 1.0
- Initial release
- Order-flow delta divergence and momentum strategy for XAUUSD
- Interactive dashboard: manual BUY/SELL/CLOSE, lot stepper, pause/resume
- Three SL/TP modes (Dollars / Move / ATR), auto and manual lot
- Spread filter and multi-suffix broker support
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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