Gold2H
- Experts
- Saeid Soleimani
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 10 January 2025
- Activations: 15
GOLD2H Expert Advisor
GOLD2H is an Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe, implementing neural network methodologies for pattern recognition. The EA uses a systematic approach to gold trading through careful analysis of market conditions and precise trade management.For accurate backtesting results, ensure to set the correct GMT offset in the input parameters
Initial Price: $119 Available Licenses: 3 Status: Price increases by $50 after every 5 purchases Next Tier: $169 (after current licenses are sold)
Technical Features
The Expert Advisor includes:
- Time-based analysis system for trading session management
- Position sizing with integrated risk management
- Break pattern recognition system
- Margin monitoring and protection system
- Automated GMT detection with manual adjustment option
Trading Approach
The Expert Advisor operates on the H1 timeframe, analyzing market conditions through:
- Volatility assessment
- Multi-timeframe analysis
- Session-based parameter adjustment
- Entry and exit point determination
Risk Management
The system incorporates several risk management features:
- Equity protection mechanisms
- Configurable position sizing
- Multiple stop-loss options
- Trailing stop functionality
- Continuous margin monitoring
Technical Specifications
The Expert Advisor is built using MQL5 and features:
- Optimized execution
- Efficient resource usage
- Stable operation
- Precise order management
System Requirements
- MetaTrader 5 Platform
- XAUUSD (Gold) chart
- H1 timeframe
- ECN or LOWSPREAD
- 50$ minimum desposit
Configuration Parameters
Time Settings
- GMT offset detection (automatic or manual)
- Position closing time configuration
- Session management settings
Trade Parameters
- Entry offset configuration
- Stop-loss and take-profit settings
- Position sizing options
- Risk percentage adjustment
Volume Controls
- Automatic lot calculation
- Risk-based position sizing
- Maximum position size limits
- Manual lot size option
Usage Recommendations
- Begin with demo account testing
- Use conservative position sizing
- Maintain stable internet connection
- Monitor margin levels regularly
- Keep platform active during trading hours
Notes
- Designed specifically for XAUUSD H1 charts
- Uses GMT-based session timing
- Requires proper margin management
- Performance varies with market conditions
Nice solid performance from Gold2h so far! I like the fact it only trades at two set times a day where volatility is at it's highest. Quite impressed with it so far. 5 Stars from me. Cheers