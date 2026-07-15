Wick And Bone EA

𝗪𝗜𝗖𝗞 & 𝗕𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗘𝗔 — 𝗔𝗜-𝗙𝗜𝗟𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗘𝗗 𝗣𝗨𝗥𝗘 𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗬𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗠 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗗

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)  |  Timeframe: H1  |  Platform: MetaTrader 5

𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗪

Wick & Bone EA trades XAUUSD using pure price-action pattern recognition — no classic indicators drive its entries. It works in two layers:

1. Signal layer — candlestick and range-structure patterns detected directly on raw H1 price generate candidate trade ideas. Nothing derived, nothing lagging.
2. Decision layer — a proprietary AI filter (Gradient Boosting model) trained on nearly a decade of gold price history scores each pattern in its full market context: volatility regime, higher-timeframe trend, session, time of day. It has learned which setups genuinely worked — and which merely look right but historically haven't. Low-confidence patterns are rejected before they can cost you money.

𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗪𝗜𝗖𝗞 & 𝗕𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗘𝗔 𝗜𝗦 𝗡𝗢𝗧

• No martingale
• No grid trading
• No hedging or position averaging
• No lot multiplication after a loss
• No unlimited exposure — one position at a time, always protected by a real Stop Loss from the moment it opens
• No "recovery mode", no hidden trades, no tricks to flatten the equity curve

The EA runs exactly the same code and the same risk-management logic in the Strategy Tester as it does live: no hidden trades, no different behaviour in live trading. Honesty note: the AI model shipped with the EA is trained on past history, so a backtest over those same years is partially in-sample and will tend to overstate results. Treat your backtest as a check of the EA's behaviour — not as a promise of future returns.

𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗣𝗢𝗟𝗜𝗖𝗬

Current price: $499. The price increases by $50 for every 10 copies sold. The final price will be $1,999 — keeping the number of copies in circulation limited, so the market cannot adapt to the strategy.

Rental options are available if you prefer to test the system on a live account before committing to a full license.

𝗜𝗡𝗣𝗨𝗧𝗦

1. Fixed Lots — fixed lot size, used when Risk % is 0
2. Risk % — automatic lot calculation based on capital (1 = ≈1% risk per trade)
3. Max Drawdown % — optional equity circuit-breaker (0 = disabled)
4. Stop Loss / Take Profit / Trailing Stop multiplier — exits as multiples of ATR
5. Max holding time — maximum trade duration (in H1 bars)
6. Max Spread — skips entries above this spread (0 = disabled)
7. Session start / Session end — trading time window
8. Broker Server GMT offset — your broker's server GMT offset
9. Magic Number and Max Slippage — general settings

𝗤𝗨𝗜𝗖𝗞 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧 (𝟭 𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗨𝗧𝗘)

1. Attach the EA to one XAUUSD H1 chart. Enable Algo Trading.
2. Set Broker Server GMT offset to your broker's server GMT.
3. Choose sizing: a fixed lot (recommended) or Risk %.
4. Optionally set Max Drawdown % as your personal circuit-breaker.
5. A VPS is recommended for 24/5 uptime.

𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗗 𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗞𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗘𝗧𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦

• Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold (check exact broker suffix, e.g. XAUUSD.m)
• Chart timeframe: H1
• Account type: Netting or Hedging — both supported
• Leverage: 1:100 minimum, 1:200+ preferred
• Broker type: Low-spread ECN/Raw account strongly preferred
• Minimum deposit: $1,000 (use conservative Risk % sizing)
• Recommended deposit: $10,000 with the recommended fixed-lot configuration, or scale the lot down for smaller accounts
• VPS: Recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted operation

𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧

Support covers installation, configuration, broker compatibility and backtesting questions — usually answered within 24 hours in the Comments section or by private message. The pattern logic and AI model are proprietary; internal trading logic is not disclosed.

𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗜𝗢 𝗗𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗜𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡

Recommended companion product: Areus EA — a classic technical-analysis approach on the same pair, with a smoother historical equity curve. The two systems use unrelated entry logic and can run together on the same account with independent magic numbers, smoothing the combined equity curve.

𝗜𝗠𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗧 𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗘𝗦

• Past performance does not guarantee future performance. Always test on a demo account first.
• Average holding time is hours to a few days — this is not a scalper and is not sensitive to a few milliseconds of latency.
• Do not buy this EA with money you cannot afford to lose. If a seller promises guaranteed profits, they are lying — I never will.

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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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Chen Jia Qi
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Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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5 (34)
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
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Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
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Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
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Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
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Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
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Andrii Soma
5 (9)
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SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
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Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
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Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
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