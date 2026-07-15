Wick And Bone EA

𝗪𝗜𝗖𝗞 & 𝗕𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗘𝗔 — 𝗔𝗜-𝗙𝗜𝗟𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗘𝗗 𝗣𝗨𝗥𝗘 𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗬𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗠 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗗



Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) | Timeframe: H1 | Platform: MetaTrader 5



𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗪



Wick & Bone EA trades XAUUSD using pure price-action pattern recognition — no classic indicators drive its entries. It works in two layers:



1. Signal layer — candlestick and range-structure patterns detected directly on raw H1 price generate candidate trade ideas. Nothing derived, nothing lagging.

2. Decision layer — a proprietary AI filter (Gradient Boosting model) trained on nearly a decade of gold price history scores each pattern in its full market context: volatility regime, higher-timeframe trend, session, time of day. It has learned which setups genuinely worked — and which merely look right but historically haven't. Low-confidence patterns are rejected before they can cost you money.



𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗪𝗜𝗖𝗞 & 𝗕𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗘𝗔 𝗜𝗦 𝗡𝗢𝗧



• No martingale

• No grid trading

• No hedging or position averaging

• No lot multiplication after a loss

• No unlimited exposure — one position at a time, always protected by a real Stop Loss from the moment it opens

• No "recovery mode", no hidden trades, no tricks to flatten the equity curve



The EA runs exactly the same code and the same risk-management logic in the Strategy Tester as it does live: no hidden trades, no different behaviour in live trading. Honesty note: the AI model shipped with the EA is trained on past history, so a backtest over those same years is partially in-sample and will tend to overstate results. Treat your backtest as a check of the EA's behaviour — not as a promise of future returns.



𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗣𝗢𝗟𝗜𝗖𝗬



Current price: $499. The price increases by $50 for every 10 copies sold. The final price will be $1,999 — keeping the number of copies in circulation limited, so the market cannot adapt to the strategy.



Rental options are available if you prefer to test the system on a live account before committing to a full license.



𝗜𝗡𝗣𝗨𝗧𝗦



1. Fixed Lots — fixed lot size, used when Risk % is 0

2. Risk % — automatic lot calculation based on capital (1 = ≈1% risk per trade)

3. Max Drawdown % — optional equity circuit-breaker (0 = disabled)

4. Stop Loss / Take Profit / Trailing Stop multiplier — exits as multiples of ATR

5. Max holding time — maximum trade duration (in H1 bars)

6. Max Spread — skips entries above this spread (0 = disabled)

7. Session start / Session end — trading time window

8. Broker Server GMT offset — your broker's server GMT offset

9. Magic Number and Max Slippage — general settings



𝗤𝗨𝗜𝗖𝗞 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧 (𝟭 𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗨𝗧𝗘)



1. Attach the EA to one XAUUSD H1 chart. Enable Algo Trading.

2. Set Broker Server GMT offset to your broker's server GMT.

3. Choose sizing: a fixed lot (recommended) or Risk %.

4. Optionally set Max Drawdown % as your personal circuit-breaker.

5. A VPS is recommended for 24/5 uptime.



𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗗 𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗞𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗘𝗧𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦



• Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold (check exact broker suffix, e.g. XAUUSD.m)

• Chart timeframe: H1

• Account type: Netting or Hedging — both supported

• Leverage: 1:100 minimum, 1:200+ preferred

• Broker type: Low-spread ECN/Raw account strongly preferred

• Minimum deposit: $1,000 (use conservative Risk % sizing)

• Recommended deposit: $10,000 with the recommended fixed-lot configuration, or scale the lot down for smaller accounts

• VPS: Recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted operation



𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧



Support covers installation, configuration, broker compatibility and backtesting questions — usually answered within 24 hours in the Comments section or by private message. The pattern logic and AI model are proprietary; internal trading logic is not disclosed.



𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗜𝗢 𝗗𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗜𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡



Recommended companion product: Areus EA — a classic technical-analysis approach on the same pair, with a smoother historical equity curve. The two systems use unrelated entry logic and can run together on the same account with independent magic numbers, smoothing the combined equity curve.



𝗜𝗠𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗧 𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗘𝗦



• Past performance does not guarantee future performance. Always test on a demo account first.

• Average holding time is hours to a few days — this is not a scalper and is not sensitive to a few milliseconds of latency.

• Do not buy this EA with money you cannot afford to lose. If a seller promises guaranteed profits, they are lying — I never will.



