TransitTrendlines this is a automatically trendline drawer, it draw both horizontal and diagonal trendlines. The horizontal trendlines are the pivot points of the day timeframe and the diagonal trendlines are based on the current time frames. You can adjust the diagonal trendlines by increasing the number of bars to draw the diagonal trendline and can also adjust the steepness. Note that the Horizontal trendlines are based on the day pivot points not currant time frame.

Join mql5 transitbk98 channel for more info on transittrendlines https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/transitbk98

Recommendations

Use to get horizontal levels which can be used as TP or SL .

Note that the horizontal lines are pivot points.

The diagonal trendlines are for diagonal support and resistance.

Note the price will change every after 15 purchases.