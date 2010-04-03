Virtual Trend Assistant

The indicator is an analytical tool incorporating 37 different variations of moving averages developed by authors such as Patrick Mulloy, Mark Jurik, Chris Satchwell, Alan Hull, and others. It provides the capability for historical virtual testing.

The indicator can be used on various instruments, including gold, cryptocurrencies, stock indices, currency pairs, and other assets.

  • An integrated visual backtester allows users to simulate virtual trading positions, track results, and visually assess the effectiveness of each moving average variation. This helps traders quickly identify market conditions.
  • The tool also includes a "maximum possible profit" feature (ideal exit point), illustrating hypothetical trading outcomes when closing each position at the most profitable point.
  • Additionally, a virtual stop-loss function is provided, enabling risk management and controlling potential losses during visual testing. This helps traders evaluate their strategies under realistic conditions.
  • This tool is valuable both for experienced traders aiming to optimize their trading strategies and for beginners looking to gain deeper insights into how moving averages influence trading performance.

Settings Description:

  • Show max profit: Displays a curve on the chart representing the potential maximum profit considering the stop-loss.

  • Show min profit: Displays a curve on the chart representing the minimum profit scenario, simulating positions held until a trend reversal.

  • Virtual SL for max profit: Defines the size of the virtual stop-loss in points.

  • Number of bars in the analysis: Specifies how many bars are included in the analysis. For example, with an H1 timeframe and a maximum of 2400 bars, the analysis covers the last 100 days. Note that the maximum number of bars displayed in the window is regulated by MT5 terminal settings.

  • Moving average: Selects the type of moving average.

*Virtual positions and virtual backtests only work on a live chart.

