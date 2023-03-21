Candlestick Bar

Candlestick bar, you can call it Candlestick Scalping Beast(CBS). This indicator is made specifically for scalping. The strategy on the indicator is that it gives signal on the close of a candle following this rule, if the close of the candle/bar is high then the previous candle/bar ,then it is a buying signal (up-trend),a green arrow and if the close of the candle/bar is lower than the previous candle/bar , then it is a selling signal (Downtrend), a red arrow. And the ATR is a secrete recipe to it.

Join mql5 transitbk98 for more info on CBS https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/transitbk98

Recommendations

  • Avoid holding a position for a long period.
  • In -out in minutes that the aim.
  • if you went to hold for a long period use baggier timeframes. 

Note that the price will increase every after 10 purchases.


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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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TRANSITBK98
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TransitTrendlines this is a automatically trendline drawer, it draw both horizontal and diagonal trendlines. The horizontal trendlines are the pivot points of the day timeframe and the diagonal trendlines are based on the current time frames. You can adjust the diagonal trendlines by increasing the number of bars to draw the diagonal trendline and can also adjust the steepness. Note that the Horizontal trendlines are based on the day pivot points not currant time frame. Join mql5 transitbk98 cha
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TransitX1
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TransitX1 indicator is very useful, with unlimited signals and works on all the timeframes and all the piers. TransitX1 draws two trend lines very short trendlines (+/-20 bars) which can be considered as support and resistance. The support is in red trendline and the resistance is in green trendline. TransitX1 gives buying and selling signals, with only 3 being previous signals and the 4th one being the current signal. Buying signals are in green arrows and are always on the support trendline an
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TransitGhost
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TransitGhost Signal indicator, this is one of my best forex trading strategy. The strategy is based on the simple moving average cross, 5 SMA AND 200 SMA of which take a longer time to cross. Whenever the is a cross between the 5 SMA and 200 SMA a signal will be given, when the 5 SMA cross the 200 SMA to the upside ,a buying arrow will appear on chart, and push notification(alert) "Buy now, use proper risk management" will be sent on both the MT5 PC and mobile app, and when the 5 SMA cross the 2
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TRANSITBK98
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Utilities
T-Wallpaper. This is a very useful wallpaper that comes with trade manager panel. You can choose any wallpaper of your choice. Must add the WallPaper file to your MQL5 Data Folder. Follow this easy steps: Download the WallPaper files from our channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/transitbk98 Open MT5 Select files Open Data Folder Open MQL5 Open Files and past the Wallpaper folder Now the wallpaper will display. Wallpaper settings are found on the user input. Trade panel settings are found on
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Transit2Trendlines
TRANSITBK98
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Transit2Trendline this indicator system is made to reduce the job of analyzing and to help those who can't or don't know how to draw trendlines.Transit 2 Trendlines draws only two important trendlines, support and resistance. The diagonal support is drawn in red color .The diagonal resistance is drawn in green color. Note this are very important trendlines which can easily be traded with the classic strategy of trendlines, breakout and retest. The Transit 2 Trendlines will draw patterns selected
TransitBlueOcean
TRANSITBK98
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Indicators
TransitBlueOcean is indicator system that uses ocean wave's pattern, to help one to know when to buy and when to sell. The indicator system is very powerful like the ocean waves. Join the mql5 channel for TransitBlueOcean  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/transitblueocean   How to use: Zoom in so that the Ocean will appear on your chart. Buy when you see the candles, the candle will be above the ocean wave (buying signal). Sell when you can't see the candles, the candles will be inside the wav
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TRANSITBK98
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TransitHazard is a trading indicator system's that use one of the best trading strategy. The indicator system have input options so that you can adjust or set the strategy to work the way you would like by allowing you to set the period and other adjusting set inputs and the indicator system has color settings to set your own preferred colors. Works on all the time frames and on all the pairs. Green colored candles give a buying signal and an alert after one bar will be given so that you don't m
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TRANSITBK98
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Little Hanzel
TRANSITBK98
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Mafia Spikes
TRANSITBK98
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MAFIA Spikes Mafia is an indicator that is made to detect spikes before they occur , a signal will be given few minutes before a spike. An outstanding Boom & Crash strategy is coded into this indicator system to perfectly give amazing signals for spikes. When using this indicator system you gonna feel like you are a MAFIA of spikes, king of spikes.   This indicator is made for trading  Boom and Crash indices only, on a 1 minute timeframe only. Mafia Spikes can also sand signals to your smartphon
KingEA
TRANSITBK98
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Elevate your trading experience the royal way with the King's EA and become King of King's in market. This EA is a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to enhance your Forex trading experience. Our advanced algorithm utilizes machine learning and technical analysis to identify high-potential trades and execute them with precision.King-EA is 100% automated , trades 24/5 on currency pairs and 24/7 on crypto using an advanced strategy for market analysis and an adjustable risk managemen
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TRANSITBK98
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Capitalizing on market volatility trading Boom and Crash spike's . Mafia Spikes EA is a high-performance Boom and Crash index trading robot specifically designed to  catch spikes, operating on 1 minute time-frame, and is engineered to detect and exploit spike movements with outstanding accuracy.Mafia's  spike detection algorithm identifies lucrative spike opportunities in Boom and Crash indices, this robot identifies potential spike opportunities and executes trades automatically. Key Features:
Little Hanzel EA
TRANSITBK98
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TRANSITBK98
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TRANSITBK98
Experts
Dr Spikes is an outstanding EA, developed to trade different Boom and Crash index as well as other pairs on the market.  The EA has two mode which are the standard mode and sport mode . Standard mode is  for trading any pair on the market,Forex pairs, gold, bitcoin,etc; and the spot mode is for trading Boom and Crash index only(Boom 1000, Boom 900, Boom 600, Boom500, Boom 300 & Crash 1000, Crash 900, Crash 600, Crash 500, Crash 300) .This EA is well designed for trading Boom and Crash index and
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