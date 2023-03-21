Candlestick bar, you can call it Candlestick Scalping Beast(CBS). This indicator is made specifically for scalping. The strategy on the indicator is that it gives signal on the close of a candle following this rule, if the close of the candle/bar is high then the previous candle/bar ,then it is a buying signal (up-trend),a green arrow and if the close of the candle/bar is lower than the previous candle/bar , then it is a selling signal (Downtrend), a red arrow. And the ATR is a secrete recipe to it.

Join mql5 transitbk98 for more info on CBS https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/transitbk98

Recommendations

Avoid holding a position for a long period.

In -out in minutes that the aim.

if you went to hold for a long period use baggier timeframes.

Note that the price will increase every after 10 purchases.



