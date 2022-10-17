Transit2Trendlines

Transit2Trendline this indicator system is made to reduce the job of analyzing and to help those who can't or don't know how to draw trendlines.Transit 2 Trendlines draws only two important trendlines, support and resistance. The diagonal support is drawn in red color .The diagonal resistance is drawn in green color. Note this are very important trendlines which can easily be traded with the classic strategy of trendlines, breakout and retest. The Transit 2 Trendlines will draw patterns selected like the triangles, flags and more.

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Recommendations

It is used for analyzing only, it does not proved signals or alert.

Open a position after a break out and retest.

Use it to teach one how to use diagonal trendlines.

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