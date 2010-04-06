MAFIA Spikes

Mafia is an indicator that is made to detect spikes before they occur , a signal will be given few minutes before a spike.

An outstanding Boom & Crash strategy is coded into this indicator system to perfectly give amazing signals for spikes.

When using this indicator system you gonna feel like you are a MAFIA of spikes, king of spikes.

This indicator is made for trading Boom and Crash indices only, on a 1 minute timeframe only.

Mafia Spikes can also sand signals to your smartphone via the MT5 App. giving you the allowance to trade any where ,without missing any of the signals.

Join our mql5 channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/transitbk98

Disadvantages:

-The only bad thing is that sometimes the spikes are very small.

Advantages:

- Always get the perfect signals for spikes few minutes early

- No need to do any analysis, the mafia will do that and proved you with outstanding signals

- Good timing for spike catching.

Note:

Price increases with the number of purchases.