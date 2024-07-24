Dr Spike

Dr Spikes is an outstanding EA, developed to trade different Boom and Crash index as well as other pairs on the market.  The EA has two mode which are the standard mode and sport mode. Standard mode is  for trading any pair on the market,Forex pairs, gold, bitcoin,etc; and the spot mode is for trading Boom and Crash index only(Boom 1000, Boom 900, Boom 600, Boom500, Boom 300 & Crash 1000, Crash 900, Crash 600, Crash 500, Crash 300) .This EA is well designed for trading Boom and Crash index and does very good on the Boom and Crash index .

How to use the Dr Spikes

The EA has user input where by the user can easily adjust the settings and functions of the EA, on the user input you can choose the performance  of the EA , "Standard" or "Sport" . Standard performance is for trading any pair, but before doing so you will need to adjust the strategy using the user input so that the EA can easily trade any Pair that you have selected. Sport performance is only for trading the Boom and Crash index ,then you can also choose to trade spikes only by selecting the index type ,selecting  "Boom" the EA will only trade the Boom spikes only on the Boom market, and if you select "Crash" the EA will only trade Crash spikes on the Crash market. selecting other, the EA will trade any signal (buying and selling on both boom and crash index).

The EA has  user input for managing the risk and the total balance or risk. The is a lot size setting for sport performance mode and the standard mode has an auto lot calculator. Stop loss and Take Profit setting's , you can set the stop loss and take profit according to your risk appetite, how much you are willing to loss (stop loss) and how much you are willing to make (take profit), you can also set your trilling setting , you can use on bar trilling  or on tick trilling, the trilling to activate when , the trilling step, and trilling distance from price. Lastly you can mange your daily profit and  Loss, using percentage or money amount.

Why Dr Spikes

The risk manage can be adjusted to meet the user preference

The EA can be back-tested which well help in making sure that you user input are good.

It is outstanding on Boom and Crash market

Very easy to use and understand

The EA is specially designed for Boom and Crash Index .


Disclaimer

Please test the EA before buying or renting it.

   -MQL5 market allows the buy to test the product first before buying or renting.

We can help with technical issues and using the EA

   - We will only help you to understand the EA and user input settings and more if requested,

   - We can't tell you how much you should risk or how you should risk it, use the back test to adjust your risk accordingly.   

Don't buy the EA because of a good or bad comment or 5 star rating, buy it only if you understand it ,so that you can use it to it's full potential (feel free to download the demo version to test it before buying)

The back-test results are for Boom and Crash index, so we highly recommend that you use the EA on the Boom and Crash Index.

You can download 3 SET files for the EA on our channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/transitbk98 (Note that these set files are for showing you how to set the EA on Boom or Crash index, you will need to adjust them to meet your risk management)

When using the EA make sure your PC is connected to a good network.


Note that the EA price will change every after 200 purchases.


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