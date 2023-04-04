Little Hanzel is the best spike Detector, the indicator is made for trading Boom and Crash using the 1 min timeframe.It use levels on the 1 min timeframe to detect spikes.A horizontal line(order level) will appear on all the buying levels for on Boom and selling level, horizontal line will also appear on Crash.

Join mql5 Little Hanzel channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/littlehanzel

Input section:

Choose Boom for the Boom indices (Boom 1000, Boom 500,and Boom 300 )

Choose Crash for the Crash indices (Crash 1000,Crash 500, and Crash 300)

Always refresh the indicator simple by changing the timeframes to an upper timeframe than go back to 1 min so that it could update and get new buying or selling levels. This indicator is made Only for Boom AND Crash.

Note that the price will change every after 10 purchases .