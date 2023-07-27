TWallPaper
- Utilities
-
TRANSITBK98TransitBK98 (PTY)LTD
I am Khumalo Bonginkosi Innocent, working for and under TransitBK98 (PTY)LTD.
We make forex trading software like EA's , Indicators and more.
- Version: 1.0
T-Wallpaper.
This is a very useful wallpaper that comes with trade manager panel.
You can choose any wallpaper of your choice.
Must add the WallPaper file to your MQL5 Data Folder.
Follow this easy steps:
- Download the WallPaper files from our channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/transitbk98
- Open MT5
- Select files
- Open Data Folder
- Open MQL5
- Open Files and past the Wallpaper folder
Now the wallpaper will display.
Wallpaper settings are found on the user input.
Trade panel settings are found on the user input.
Thank you for this amazing wallpaper, it is good for styling the MT5 chat, your help is appreciated