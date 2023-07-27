TWallPaper

T-Wallpaper.

This is a very useful wallpaper that comes with trade manager panel.

You can choose any wallpaper of your choice.

Must add the WallPaper file to your MQL5 Data Folder.

Follow this easy steps:

Download the WallPaper files from our channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/transitbk98

Open MT5

Select files

Open Data Folder

Open MQL5

Open Files and past the Wallpaper folder