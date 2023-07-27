TWallPaper

5

T-Wallpaper.

This is a very useful wallpaper that comes with trade manager panel.

You can choose any wallpaper of your choice.

Must add the WallPaper file to your MQL5 Data Folder.

Follow this easy steps:

Now the wallpaper will display.

Wallpaper settings are found on the user input.

Trade panel settings are found on the user input.



Reviews 1
BTR Cafe
58
BTR Cafe 2025.03.18 06:18 
 

Thank you for this amazing wallpaper, it is good for styling the MT5 chat, your help is appreciated

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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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BTR Cafe
58
BTR Cafe 2025.03.18 06:18 
 

Thank you for this amazing wallpaper, it is good for styling the MT5 chat, your help is appreciated

TRANSITBK98
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Reply from developer Bonginkosi Innocent Khumalo 2025.03.18 06:29
Appreciated...
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