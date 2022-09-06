TransitGhost

5

TransitGhost Signal indicator, this is one of my best forex trading strategy. The strategy is based on the simple moving average cross, 5 SMA AND 200 SMA of which take a longer time to cross. Whenever the is a cross between the 5 SMA and 200 SMA a signal will be given, when the 5 SMA cross the 200 SMA to the upside ,a buying arrow will appear on chart, and push notification(alert) "Buy now, use proper risk management" will be sent on both the MT5 PC and mobile app, and when the 5 SMA cross the 200 SMA to the downside , a Selling arrow  will appear on the chart, and push notification (alert) "Sell now, use proper risk management" will be sent on both the MT5 PC and mobile app. TransitGhost is made in such a way that it allows user to change the inputs to their own choice. You can input your own periods on both the fast (5 SMA) and slow (200 SMA) moving averages and you can choose to use either Simple Moving Average (SMA), or Exponential Moving Average (EMA), or Smoothed Moving Average (STMA) or Liner Weight Moving Average (LWMA).

Join mql5 transitbk98 channel for more info of transitghost https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/transitbk98

Recommendations

  • Not for scalping even on smaller timeframes.
  • Only for swing positions or holding.
  • Can be used to determine the trend direction.
The price will change every after 15 purchases.


Reviews 2
BTR Cafe
58
BTR Cafe 2025.03.18 06:11 
 

Very good indicator and the developer is good to talk very friendly

Elchin2007
109
Elchin2007 2024.04.01 20:22 
 

A very good indicator for creating strategies based on the moving average. It helped me a lot. Thanks to the developer.

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Indicators
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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TRANSITBK98
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Little hanzel EA is  Automated version of the Little hanzel indicator for trading Boom and Crash index ,now Automated, hands free giving the user freedom while the bot handle all the trading work on your behalf ,very easy to use and understand.  Revolutionize your Forex trading with our cutting-edge Boom & Crash Trader Robot " Little hanzel ". Specifically designed to navigate the volatile Boom and Crash indices, this advanced trading bot utilizes sophisticated algorithms to identify lucrativ
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TRANSITBK98
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BTR Cafe
58
BTR Cafe 2025.03.18 06:11 
 

Very good indicator and the developer is good to talk very friendly

Elchin2007
109
Elchin2007 2024.04.01 20:22 
 

A very good indicator for creating strategies based on the moving average. It helped me a lot. Thanks to the developer.

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