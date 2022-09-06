TransitGhost Signal indicator, this is one of my best forex trading strategy. The strategy is based on the simple moving average cross, 5 SMA AND 200 SMA of which take a longer time to cross. Whenever the is a cross between the 5 SMA and 200 SMA a signal will be given, when the 5 SMA cross the 200 SMA to the upside ,a buying arrow will appear on chart, and push notification(alert) "Buy now, use proper risk management" will be sent on both the MT5 PC and mobile app, and when the 5 SMA cross the 200 SMA to the downside , a Selling arrow will appear on the chart, and push notification (alert) "Sell now, use proper risk management" will be sent on both the MT5 PC and mobile app. TransitGhost is made in such a way that it allows user to change the inputs to their own choice. You can input your own periods on both the fast (5 SMA) and slow (200 SMA) moving averages and you can choose to use either Simple Moving Average (SMA), or Exponential Moving Average (EMA), or Smoothed Moving Average (STMA) or Liner Weight Moving Average (LWMA).

Join mql5 transitbk98 channel for more info of transitghost https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/transitbk98

Recommendations

Not for scalping even on smaller timeframes.

Only for swing positions or holding.

Can be used to determine the trend direction.

The price will change every after 15 purchases.



