TransitHazard is a trading indicator system's that use one of the best trading strategy. The indicator system have input options so that you can adjust or set the strategy to work the way you would like by allowing you to set the period and other adjusting set inputs and the indicator system has color settings to set your own preferred colors. Works on all the time frames and on all the pairs. Green colored candles give a buying signal and an alert after one bar will be given so that you don't miss out. Red colored candles give a selling signal and an alert after one bar will be given so that you don't miss out. And the is an option to turn alerts off.

Join mql5 transithazard channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/transithazard

Recommendations

Good for scalping on small timeframes.

Use bigger timeframes for swing trades.

Can be used to confirm market direction and trends.

Note that the price will change after 20 purchases.







