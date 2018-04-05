BossG
- Experts
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TRANSITBK98TransitBK98 (PTY)LTD
I am Khumalo Bonginkosi Innocent, working for and under TransitBK98 (PTY)LTD.
We make forex trading software like EA's , Indicators and more.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
BossG
TransitBoS EA , this EA is designed to trade the breakout of market structures, any break of a recent high or low. It is more an advanced BoS.
This EA is Automated without any help of any one, you only set up you risk management, your lot size, Tp , SL and has trailing settings. Good risk management for the whole account as you can set daily profit or loss using either percentages or money value. Giving you the full control on how the EA should risk.
The EA can trade a variety of pairs on a different types of timeframe ,making it good for swing or scalping trading.
When using the EA please check the user input and set them according to your liking especially the risk management so that is in line with your risk approach.
The user input
Index type
Performance : Standard or Sport(choose mode type
Lot :(set lot size )
Strategy setting for the Standard mode .
Magic number so that you can trade on different pairs and timeframes without having a problem
SL and Tp settings
Trailing settings
Account balance settings
Close all P/L on total of the account in percentages or money
Before using the EA
Please make sure that you set up the risk management accordingly.
The default settings are not or should not be used as they have proven to be unreliable.
Go to the inputs, input set the risk management (SL,Tp and trailing) choose spot or Standard (Sport recommended)
Back test it before ,to verify whether you risk settings are in line with your risk approach.
Some set files will be uploaded to help guide with user input settings on our MQL5 channel