MP Woodie Pivot Levels for MT5

This indicator is stand alone version from MP Pivot Levels (All in one) containing Woodie Pivots.

Woodie’s pivot points are made up of multiple key levels, calculated from past price points, in order to frame trades in a simplistic manner. The key levels include the ‘pivot’ itself, and multiple support and resistance levels (usually up to three each). Traders use these levels as a guide for future price movements when setting up trades.


The pivot: (Previous high + previous low + 2 x previous close) / 4


PIVOT LOCATION RELATIVE TO PRICE DIRECTION BIAS
Price above pivot Bullish bias
Price below pivot Bearish bias



R1: (2 x pivot) – previous low

R2: Pivot + high - low

R3: High + 2 x (Pivot – low)

S1: (2 x pivot) – Previous high

S2: Current pivot – (R1 – S1)

S3: Low – 2 x (High – pivot)

___________________________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer:
Do NOT trade or invest based upon the analysis presented on this channel. Always do your own research and due diligence before investing or trading. I’ll never tell you what to do with your capital, trades or investments. I’ll also never recommend for you to buy, sell, long or short any asset, commodity, security, derivative or cryptocurrency related instrument as it's extremely HIGH RISK! You should always consult with a professional/licensed financial adviser before trading or investing in any type of assets.

Recommended products
Smart Support And Resistance
Jad Abou Ltaif
Indicators
Support & Resistance MT5 Description Support & Resistance MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies and draws support and resistance levels on the chart. The indicator helps traders quickly locate important price levels that may act as areas of buying or selling interest, reducing the need to draw levels manually. It is suitable for traders who use support and resistance as part of their technical analysis. Features Automatic support level detection Automatic resistance level
Raymond Cloudy Day
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
Indicators
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
FREE
Pivot Point MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4.09 (11)
Indicators
The   Pivot Point indicator   automatically calculates and displays the pivot point line and support and resistance levels. Pivot can be calculated according to the Classic, Floor, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla or DeMark formula. It is also possible to select the period for calculating the indicator. A trader can choose from daily, weekly, monthly, or user-defined periods. Types of pivots Classic Floor Fibonacci Woodie Camarilla DeMark Main features The indicator shows the current and historic
FREE
Camarilla Swing Trade Indicator
Chayakorn Rakwongthai
Indicators
Camarilla Swing Trade Indicator is an Indicator. Support and resistance points are calculated from the High Low Close of the previous TF Week's price. What are Camarilla Pivot Points? 1.Camarilla Pivot Points is a modified version of the classic Pivot Point. 2.Camarilla Pivot Points was launched in 1989 by Nick Scott, a successful bond trader. 3.The basic idea behind Camarilla Pivot Points is that price tends to revert to its mean until it doesn't. 4.Camarilla Pivot Points is a mathematical pr
FREE
MP Demark Pivot Levels for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
This indicator is stand alone version from  MP Pivot Levels  (All in one) containing Demark's Pivots. Calculations:     PP = X / 4     R1 = X / 2 - LOWprev     S1 = X / 2 - HIGHprev Uses: When the pair currency price may change the direction of movement. Possible constraints of support and resistance that creates plateaus for the currency pair prices. Tendency identification by comparing the present prices according to current day's pivot point and also the prior day's pivot points. ____________
FREE
Daily Weekly Monthly Key Levels
Amal Yuldashev
Indicators
The previous day's high and low, the weekly open, last week's range: the lines most traders redraw by hand every morning.   Daily Weekly Monthly Key Levels   draws them automatically from your broker's own candles and tells you how far price sits from each. Zoom in tight and nothing vanishes, because   any level outside the view pins to the chart edge   as a labelled price chip with an arrow. No signals, no repaint, no clutter. What it draws Previous day   high, low and close. Previous week   hi
FREE
Pivot Points Classic Fibonacci Camarilla
Amal Yuldashev
Indicators
Pivot points are support and resistance levels a large part of the market watches every session, and they are the same calculation on every chart. This   Pivot Points   tool builds them for you from the previous closed candle and draws them for you, with the central pivot, resistance and support each labelled and measured against current price. Three calculation methods Classic   floor pivots: the standard central pivot, R1 to R3 and S1 to S3. Fibonacci : the pivot with resistance and support pr
FREE
Advance pivot point with clustered price
Oyinemomoemi Emeledor
Indicators
This indicator is a **Pivot-Confluence Zone Identifier** that focuses exclusively on identifying key support and resistance levels where price clusters align with classic pivot points. Here's what it does: ## Core Functionality **Pivot Confluence Detection**:  - Only displays price zones that align with classic pivot point levels (R1, R2, R3, S1, S2, S3) - **Excludes the main pivot point** - focuses only on support and resistance levels - Uses a configurable pip range to detect confluence nea
FREE
Dynamic Pivot Zones
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Dynamic Pivot Zones – Your Level Assistant on the Chart This indicator is a bit like a GPS for your trading . It shows you where the price likes to hang out, where it gets nervous, and where it flies through. No more calculating pivots by hand or guessing support and resistance levels. What it does: Automatically plots H1, H4, and D1 pivots . Shows support and resistance zones : R1, R2, S1, S2. Lines are colored and easy to read , so you can instantly see what’s hot or cold. Why you’ll love it:
FREE
Nexus Pivot Points
Mohammed Kaddour
Indicators
Pivot Points are used by Forex traders to find support and resistance levels based on the previous day's price action. There are various ways to calculate pivot points, including averaging the open, high, low, and close of the previous day's chart price. Forex Traders use a combination of pivot points with moving averages to find trading opportunities in the currency markets. Pivot points are very useful tools that use the previous bars' highs, lows and closings to project support and resist
FREE
Dynamic Key Levels
Rodrigo Ivan Ahumada Pena
Indicators
Key Levels S/R — Dynamic Support & Resistance Structure Key Levels S/R is a precise and reliable indicator that identifies true Support and Resistance levels based on confirmed swing structure. Instead of guessing or repainting, it waits for market validation before marking any level — giving traders clean, trustworthy zones to work with. This tool is ideal for breakout traders, pullback traders, and anyone who uses pending orders at structurally meaningful price levels. How the Logic Works The
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
TrendlineBreak Alert
Yasir Zaidi
4 (2)
Indicators
Get ALERTS for break of your TRENDLINES, SUPPORT LINES, RESISTANCE LINE, ANY LINE!! 1. Draw a line on the chart (Trend, support, resistance, whatever you like) and give it a name (e.g. MY EURUSD line) 2. Load the Indicator and input the Line Name the same name in Indicator INPUT so system knows the name of your line (= MY EURUSD line) 3. Get Alerts when Price breaks the line and closes Works on All Time frames and charts LEAVE A COMMENT AND IF THERE IS ENOUGH INTEREST I WILL WRITE AN EA WHICH W
FREE
Smc Session Killzone and Breakout
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
Indicators
Smc Session Killzone and Breakout The Smc Session Killzone and Breakout indicator automates the institutional session trading model for MetaTrader 5. It draws the Asian, London, and New York session ranges as labelled boxes on the chart, detects when price sweeps beyond the Asian session high or low, and fires a non-repainting entry signal after a Market Structure Shift is confirmed. All signals are based on closed bars and do not repaint. The underlying model follows the sequence that institut
FREE
Pivot MT5
Dmitrij Isaenko
Indicators
The indicator draws daily support and resistance lines on the chart, as well as the Pivot level (reversal level). Adapted to work in MT5 The standard timeframe for calculating support and resistance levels is D1. You can choose other timeframes according to your strategy (for example, for M1-M15, the optimal timeframe for calculations is H1) The function for calculating support and resistance levels has been updated; in this calculation option, fibonacci levels are taken into account, respec
FREE
GDS Renko Pip
Andrey Goida
Indicators
Golden Delta Library — Free MT5 Tools Market Description Short Description Golden Delta Library is a free MT5 toolkit for traders who want cleaner chart structure, Renko-based context, risk planning, and practical execution panels. The collection includes Renko indicators, SuperTrend / ADX Renko variants, XAUUSD helper panels, and RiskLab TradeDesk tools. Each product is designed to be lightweight, visual, and useful on live charts without promising automated profits or replacing trader judgme
FREE
Lines of Resistence and Support Pro
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
Professional Support & Resistance PRO Trade with Confidence. Let the Market Structure Guide You. Professional Support & Resistance PRO is an advanced MT5 indicator that automatically detects and plots high-probability Support and Resistance levels using intelligent price action analysis. Instead of cluttering your chart with unnecessary lines, it identifies the most significant levels where the market is most likely to react. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, swing trader, or position trader
FREE
Pivots Lines
Abakou Nazaire Ayelenou
5 (1)
Indicators
Draw pivots points Traditionnal, Fibonacci, Woodie, Classic, Demark, Camarilla for any timeframe Support all type of pivot  Traditionnal ,   Fibonacci ,   Woodie ,   Classic ,   Demark ,   Camarilla Support any timeframe (M1...H1...D1...MN1...Yearly) Support server Daylight Saving Time Support forex daily section from Sydney open to US Close Support Crypto trading Fill The gap between pivot and the trend, very helpfull Pivot points show the direction of the trend and provide definitive areas to
FREE
ZigZag WaveSize
Ivan Butko
Indicators
Development of the previous version of the indicator ZigZag WaveSize MT4 ZigZag WaveSize - modified standard ZigZag indicator with added information about wave length in points, levels, and different alert logic General Improvements: Code adaptation for MetaTrader 5 Optimized work with graphical objects New Features: Horizontal levels at extremes Selection of level types: horizontal/rays/segments Filter for liquidity levels (not broken by price) Buffer for breakouts: adjusting sensitivity to f
FREE
AC Pivot Panel
Atefe Shoopani
5 (2)
Indicators
AC Pivot Panel – Your Ultimate Pivot Trading Tool The   AC Pivot Panel   is a powerful yet user-friendly pivot point indicator designed to help traders identify key support and resistance levels with ease. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, this indicator simplifies pivot trading and enhances your decision-making process. Key Features : Interactive Selection Panel : Easily adjust pivot settings directly on the chart with a compact and intuitive panel. Multiple Pivot Methods : C
FREE
Pivot RPS
Raka
5 (3)
Indicators
Pivot Point Multi-Method with Dashboard This indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to calculate and display horizontal support and resistance levels based on various Pivot Point methodologies. It is built using the MQL5 Canvas library, ensuring efficient performance and a clean visual presentation on the chart. The tool calculates levels using the data from the previous completed candle of a user-defined reference timeframe. This ensures that the levels remain fixed for the duration of
FREE
Pivot Point Classic Indicator
Nils R M Peleman
5 (1)
Indicators
Detailed Description: The   Pivot Point Classic Indicator   is designed for traders who rely on classic pivot points and midpoints levels for their trading strategies. By automatically calculating and plotting these levels, the indicator provides a clear, visual representation of critical price areas where the market may reverse or break out. Key Features: Automatic Pivot Point Calculations : Automatically calculates pivot points, three support (S1, S2, S3) and resistance (R1, R2, R3) levels bas
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.88 (24)
Indicators
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
Levels of Pivots
Nikolay Mitrofanov
Utilities
The utility draws reversal levels using the formulas for each of the selected number of candles: Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3 R1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - low S1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - high R2 = Pivot + (R1 -S1) R3 = high + ( 2 * (Pivot - low)) S2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1) S3 = low - ( 2 * (high - Pivot)) H = high L = low U = if the candle is bullish, then close. Otherwise - open D = if the candle is bullish, then open. Otherwise - close On any timeframe. After a new candle closes on the calculated timeframe
FREE
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro
Patricia Manzano Gomez
Indicators
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro Introduction Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro is an indicator designed to identify and display harmonic structures on the chart based on X-A-B-C-D sequences. Its purpose is to present pattern formations that meet geometric and proportional criteria, providing a clear visual representation directly on the chart. The indicator automates the detection process, removing the need for manual measurement of ratios and allowing the user to review the structural configuration withou
FREE
Auto Midas VWAP
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicators
AUTO MIDAS VWAP Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Commonly, MIDAS VWAP damand you to determine the initial point of analysis. This indicator plots automatically based on ZigZag Approach. You will be able to use up to 3 HIGH MIDAS VWAP's and 3 LOW MIDAS VWAP's. Wish the best trade results!!
Pivot Point Super Trend
Yasir Zaidi
5 (2)
Indicators
Pivot Point Supertrend (corresponds to Pivot Point Super Trend indicator from Trading View) Pivot Point Period:    Pivot point defined as highest high and highest low... input 2 = defining highest high and highest low with 2 bars on each side which are lower (for highest high) and are higher (for lowest low calculation) ATR Length  : the  ATR  calculation is based on 10 periods ATR Factor: ATR multiplied by 3
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ
JETINVEST
4.41 (22)
Indicators
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ is an indicator that traces the support and resistance lines of the day using Fibonacci rates. This spectacular indicator creates up to 7 levels of support and resistance through Pivot Point using Fibonacci rates. It is fantastic how the prices respect each level of this support and resistance, where it is possible to perceive possible entry/exit points of an operation. Features Up to 7 levels of support and 7 levels of resistance Set the colors of the levels individually
FREE
AliPivot Points
Alexandra Voicu
Indicators
AliPivot Points is a Meta Trader 5 Indicator that draws you the latest pivot points. You can choose from timeframes ranging from 1 Minute to 1 Month. Calculation methods for pivot points includes: Classic Pivot Points Camarilla Pivot Points Fibonacci Pivot Points Woodie Pivot Points You can personalize the line colors, style, and width to suit your preference. The indicator displays values on the right side of the chart. AliPivot Points values can also be utilized by developers for creating Expe
FREE
My Candle Patterns
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is a demo version of the complete My candle, which can be downloaded here: Candle Patterns Creator With the full version, you can create your own candle rules and modify a traditional candle pattern to be more accurate according to your strategy. The indicator includes several example candle rules, but here I will demonstrate only a few: Pattern Rule Candle Green C > O Candle Red C < O Doji C = O Hammer (C > O and (C-O) *2 < O-L and (C-O) *0.5 > H-C) or (C < O and (O-C) *2 < C-L a
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.78 (143)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (10)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.43 (53)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (8)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
More from author
MP Pin Bar for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
5 (1)
Indicators
A pin bar pattern consists of one price bar, typically a candlestick price bar, which represents a sharp reversal and rejection of price. The pin bar reversal as it is sometimes called, is defined by a long tail, the tail is also referred to as a “shadow” or “wick”. The area between the open and close of the pin bar is called its “real body”, and pin bars generally have small real bodies in comparison to their long tails. The tail of the pin bar shows the area of price that was rejected, and t
FREE
MP Heatmap for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
5 (2)
Indicators
A heatmap is a graphical representation of data in two dimensions, using colors to display different factors. Heatmaps are a helpful visual aid for viewers, enabling the quick dissemination of statistical or data-driven information. The MP Heatmap indicator provides a graphical representation of the relative strengths of major currencies compared to others, organizing data from pairs into color-coded results and producing a clear overview of the entire Forex market. The MP Heatmap indicator dis
FREE
MP Inside Bar for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
An “inside bar” pattern is a two-bar price action trading strategy in which the inside bar is smaller and within the high to low range of the prior bar, i.e. the high is lower than the previous bar’s high, and the low is higher than the previous bar’s low. Its relative position can be at the top, the middle or the bottom of the prior bar. The prior bar, the bar before the inside bar, is often referred to as the “mother bar”. You will sometimes see an inside bar referred to as an “ib” and its m
FREE
MP Andean Oscillator for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The MP Andean Oscillator is used to estimate the direction and also the degree of variations of trends. It contains 3 components: Bull component, Bear component and Signal component. A rising Bull component indicates that the market is up-trending while a rising Bear component indicates the presence of down-trending market. Settings: Oscillator period: Specifies the importance of the trends degree of variations measured by the indicator. Signal line per: Moving average period of the Signal line
FREE
MP Squeeze Momentum for MT4
Pierre Ksachikian
5 (4)
Indicators
MP Squeeze Momentum is a volatility and momentum indicator derivated of "TTM Squeeze" volatility indicator introduced by John Carter. It capitalizes on the tendency for price to break out strongly after consolidating in a tight range. Introduction: The volatility component of MP Squeeze Momentum measures price compression using Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels. If the Bollinger Bands are completely enclosed within the Keltner Channels, that indicates a period of very low volatility. This st
FREE
MP Demark Pivot Levels for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
This indicator is stand alone version from  MP Pivot Levels  (All in one) containing Demark's Pivots. Calculations:     PP = X / 4     R1 = X / 2 - LOWprev     S1 = X / 2 - HIGHprev Uses: When the pair currency price may change the direction of movement. Possible constraints of support and resistance that creates plateaus for the currency pair prices. Tendency identification by comparing the present prices according to current day's pivot point and also the prior day's pivot points. ____________
FREE
MP Pivot Levels
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
This indicator contains Pivot Levels of: Traditional Fibonacci Woodie Classic Demark Camarilla Calculation periods can be set to auto / Daily / Weekly / Monthly / Yearly. Number of Levels are editable. Options to hide level labels and price labels. Pivots Points are price levels chartists can use to determine intraday support and resistance levels. Pivot Points use the previous days Open, High, and Low to calculate a Pivot Point for the current day. Using this Pivot Point as the base, three resi
MP SMI for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
The purpose of using Smart money index (SMI) or smart money flow index is to find out investors sentiment. The index was constructed by Don Hays and measures the market action. The indicator is based on intra-day price patterns. The beginning of the trading day is supposed to represent the trading by retail traders. The majority of retail traders overreact at the beginning of the trading day because of the overnight news and economic data. There is also a lot of buying on market orders and shor
FREE
MP Trend Scanner for MT4
Pierre Ksachikian
4 (1)
Indicators
This trend scanner indicator is using two main indicators to identify trends. Frist the EMAs to provide a view on Bullish / Bearish momentum. When the shorter EMA (calculated off more recent price action) crosses, or is above, the slower moving EMA (calculated off a longer period of price action), it suggests that the market is in an uptrend. Second the Stochastic RSI, When RSI is < 20 it is considered oversold, and when > 80 it is overbought. These conditions suggests that momentum is very str
FREE
MP First Candle Range Breakout for MT4
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
This creative simple indicator will provide a precise framework for market sentiment within technical analysis of different timeframes. For instance, for traders like me that uses   "Mark Fisher"   strategy regularly, this is a perfect indicator for having an insight to markets from short term to long term point of view, using Break points of candles' lows and highs and perfect to combine with   "Price Action" . For more options and modifications you can also edit the low timeframe candles withi
FREE
MP First Candle Range Breakout for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
This creative simple indicator will provide a precise framework for market sentiment within technical analysis of different timeframes. For instance, for traders like me that uses   "Mark Fisher"   strategy regularly, this is a perfect indicator for having an insight to markets from short term to long term point of view, using Break points of candles' lows and highs and perfect to combine with   "Price Action" . For more options and modifications you can also edit the low timeframe candles withi
FREE
MP Price Change for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
5 (1)
Indicators
MP Price Change Indicator is a tool to calculate the price movement by percentage. The Value of this indicator can be adjusted to look back of the percent of price change within certain timeframes. This is a powerful tool when used by other indicators as well, such as ATR and ADR, for understanding price fluctuations and tolerance in different strategies. ___________________________________________________________________________________ Disclaimer: Do NOT trade or invest based upon the analysi
FREE
MP Custom Levels for MT4
Pierre Ksachikian
Utilities
This utility identifies certain candle open times on chart, this can help you to see your favorite candle open and use it as it fits in your strategy. This tool is very useful for intraday charting and indicating your sessions. ___________________________________________________________________________________ Disclaimer: Do NOT trade or invest based upon the analysis presented on this channel. Always do your own research and due diligence before investing or trading. I’ll never tell you what
FREE
MP Andean Oscillator
Pierre Ksachikian
5 (1)
Indicators
The MP Andean Oscillator is used to estimate the direction and also the degree of variations of trends. It contains 3 components: Bull component, Bear component and Signal component. A rising Bull component indicates that the market is up-trending while a rising Bear component indicates the presence of down-trending market. Settings: Oscillator period: Specifies the importance of the trends degree of variations measured by the indicator. Signal line per: Moving average period of the Signal line
FREE
MP Candle Size MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
Candle size oscillator is an easy to use tool to figure out candle size from highest to lowest price of each candle. It's a powerful tool for price action analysts specifically for those who works intraday charts and also a perfect tool for short term swing traders. Kindly note that you can also edit the Bullish and Bearish candles with different colors. #Tags: Candle size, oscillator, price action, price range, high to low, candle ticks __________________________________________________________
FREE
MP Candle Countdown for MT4
Pierre Ksachikian
5 (1)
Indicators
MP Candle Countdown indicator with a progress bar is a tool used in technical analysis that displays the time remaining until the current candlestick on a chart closes, along with a progress bar that shows visually the amount of time that has elapsed since the candlestick opened. This indicator can be helpful for traders who use candlestick charting to make trading decisions, as it provides both a visual representation of the time left until a candlestick closes and an indication of how much ti
FREE
MP Demark Pivot Levels
Pierre Ksachikian
4 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is stand alone version from  MP Pivot Levels  (All in one) containing Demark's Pivots. Calculations:     PP = X / 4     R1 = X / 2 - LOWprev     S1 = X / 2 - HIGHprev Uses: When the pair currency price may change the direction of movement. Possible constraints of support and resistance that creates plateaus for the currency pair prices. Tendency identification by comparing the present prices according to current day's pivot point and also the prior day's pivot points. ____________
FREE
MP Price Change for MT4
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
MP Price Change Indicator is a tool to calculate the price movement by percentage. The Value of this indicator can be adjusted to look back of the percent of price change within certain timeframes. This is a powerful tool when used by other indicators as well, such as ATR and ADR, for understanding price fluctuations and tolerance in different strategies. ___________________________________________________________________________________ Disclaimer: Do NOT trade or invest based upon the analysi
FREE
RSI Echo
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
RSI Echo is a structured market analysis indicator designed to identify and maintain relevant supply and demand zones across different market regimes. The indicator focuses on clean structure visualization , continuously adapting to market conditions and removing outdated zones automatically. Regime-Based Market Logic RSI Echo adapts its analysis depending on the chart timeframe: M1 to M30 → unified intraday structure H1 to H4 → higher timeframe structure D1 and above → macro market structure
FREE
MP Woodie Pivot Levels
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
This indicator is stand alone version from  MP Pivot Levels  (All in one) containing Woodie Pivots. Woodie’s pivot points are made up of multiple key levels, calculated from past price points, in order to frame trades in a simplistic manner. The key levels include the ‘pivot’ itself, and multiple support and resistance levels (usually up to three each). Traders use these levels as a guide for future price movements when setting up trades. The pivot : (Previous high + previous low + 2 x previous
FREE
MP Gradient Adaptive RSI
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
MP Gradient Adaptive RSI oscillator uses AMA with the basic RSI to cover the retracements with minimum lag. Trigger line crossing the oscillator will provide an entry point for trader. Settings: RSI period: period of the oscillator Sensitivity of the oscillator: controls the sensitivity of the oscillator to retracements, with higher values minimizing the sensitivity to retracements. RSI applied price: source input of the indicator Number of bars to draw: is used when the Fill Type option is no
FREE
MP Pin Bar
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
A pin bar pattern consists of one price bar, typically a candlestick price bar, which represents a sharp reversal and rejection of price. The pin bar reversal as it is sometimes called, is defined by a long tail, the tail is also referred to as a “shadow” or “wick”. The area between the open and close of the pin bar is called its “real body”, and pin bars generally have small real bodies in comparison to their long tails. The tail of the pin bar shows the area of price that was rejected, and t
FREE
MP Custom Levels for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
Utilities
This utility identifies certain candle open times on chart, this can help you to see your favorite candle open and use it as it fits in your strategy. This tool is very useful for intraday charting and indicating your sessions. ___________________________________________________________________________________ Disclaimer: Do NOT trade or invest based upon the analysis presented on this channel. Always do your own research and due diligence before investing or trading. I’ll never tell you what
FREE
MP Relative Bandwidth Filter
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
MP Relative Bandwidth Filter (RBF) is created to be used to identify your trading zones based on volatility. This easy to use technical indicator attempts to compare between Bandwidth of higher length and ATR of lower length to identify the areas of low and high volatility: Relative Bandwidth = Bandwidth / ATR The Bandwidth is based on Bollinger Band which its length ideally needs to be higher and ATR length needs to be ideally lower. After calculating Relative Bandwidth, the Bollinger Band is
FREE
MP Inside Bar
Pierre Ksachikian
5 (2)
Indicators
An “inside bar” pattern is a two-bar price action trading strategy in which the inside bar is smaller and within the high to low range of the prior bar, i.e. the high is lower than the previous bar’s high, and the low is higher than the previous bar’s low. Its relative position can be at the top, the middle or the bottom of the prior bar. The prior bar, the bar before the inside bar, is often referred to as the “mother bar”. You will sometimes see an inside bar referred to as an “ib” and its m
FREE
MP Close By L O S S or P R O F I T for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
Utilities
MP Close By Loss Or Profit for MT5 The Reason I made this Expert is because I want traders who already found out how to be profitable in the market use an easier tool throughout their trading days. This Expert will consider your exposure of trades and close them based on profit targets and losses you set for your own Risk Management. I want to thank my friend who helped me on this Expert, and his brilliant work is now shared here with you. A bit of advice after running the expert on your platfo
FREE
MP Candle Size for MT4
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
Candle size oscillator is an easy to use tool to figure out candle size from highest to lowest price of each candle. It's a powerful tool for price action analysts specifically for those who works intraday charts and also a perfect tool for short term swing traders. Kindly note that you can also edit the Bullish and Bearish candles with different colors. #Tags: Candle size, oscillator, price action, price range, high to low, candle ticks __________________________________________________________
FREE
MP Market Sessions 15m
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
This indicator helps to identify market sessions, It's High/Low, Open Range (OR), range of the sessions in pips and percentage of previous day (change%) under OHLC. It is also editable for any brokerage market watch time. For traders who use session trading strategies such as Mark B. Fisher ACD it can be super effective, where they can edit OR from the settings to either line or box.  We tried to make the settings easier to edit, for traders' use on different markets, charts and brokerage time.
MP Colored MACD
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
MACD (short for M oving A verage C onvergence/ D ivergence) is a popular trading indicator used in technical analysis of securities prices. It is designed to identify changes in the strength, direction, momentum, and duration of a trend in a security's price. History Gerald Appel created the MACD line in the late 1970s. Thomas Aspray added the histogram feature to Appel's  MACD in 1986. The three major components and their formula 1. The MACD line: First, "PM Colored MACD" employs two Moving
MP RSI Multi Length for MT4
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
This indicator provides insights into Relative Strength Index (RSI) values over multiple timeframes. It highlights the percentage of RSIs across varying periods that are classified as overbought or oversold, and also calculates the average of these RSIs. The percentage of overbought or oversold RSIs is further utilized to define adaptive thresholds for these levels. Settings: Maximum Length: Specifies the longest RSI period used in the calculations. Minimum Length: Specifies the shortest RSI pe
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review