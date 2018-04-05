Mafia Spikes EA

Capitalizing on market volatility trading Boom and Crash spike's.

Mafia Spikes EA is a high-performance Boom and Crash index trading robot specifically designed to  catch spikes, operating on 1 minute time-frame, and is engineered to detect and exploit spike movements with outstanding accuracy.Mafia's  spike detection algorithm identifies lucrative spike opportunities in Boom and Crash indices, this robot identifies potential spike opportunities and executes trades automatically.

Key Features:

  • Spike Detection using sophisticated algorithm designed to identify spiking opportunities.
  • Automated trading , executing trades on 1 minute time-frame on your for 24/7.
  • Very good for scalping .
  • Specifically designed for trading Boom and Crash.
  • Advanced risk management.

Why Mafia Spikes EA:

  • Enhanced spike catching with outstanding accuracy .
  • Emotional trading elimination,let Mafia Spikes EA handle trades for you.
  • The strategy in the EA is one of kind.
  • Easy to mange and use the EA.
  • Does not require any knowledge to use it.
  • Good and manageable risk management.

When using the EA, on your input select Boom , for trading Boom 1000 or Boom 500 or Boom 300 AND on you input select Crash for trading trading Crash 1000 or Crash 500 or Crash 300.

By using Mafia Spikes EA trades can elevate their trading experience and gain a competitive edge in the Boom and Crash index

The price increases with the number of purchases.


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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