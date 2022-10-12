



Wizard Poverty Sanitizer is a moving average based indicator, using three EMA'S being 2OO EMA which is the slow EMA, the 21 EMA which is the median and the 10 EMA which is the fast. When the median and the fast EMA cross a signal is given, when the fast EMA goes above the Median EMA a buying signal is given and when the fast cross below the median a selling is given. Note that you can change the moving averages to you own choices of moving averages, allowing you to set your own MA strategy. and signals can be received in 10 different languages : English, Sepedi, isizulu, Tshivenda, XiTsong, Afrikaans, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and Russian.

Join mql5 Wizard Poverty Sanitizer channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/wizardpovertysanitizer

Recommendations

Always buy when the median and fast EMA are above the slow EMA

Always sell when the median and fast EMA are below the slow EMA

Use the EMA to get the trend of the market.

Use the EMA as support or resistance.

Note that indicator will keep being updated constantly check for updates.