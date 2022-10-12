Wizard Poverty Sanitizer

5


Wizard Poverty Sanitizer is a moving average based indicator, using three EMA'S being 2OO EMA which is the slow EMA, the 21 EMA which is the median and the 10 EMA which is the fast. When the median and the fast EMA cross a signal is given, when the fast EMA goes above the Median EMA a buying signal is given and when the fast cross below the median a selling is given. Note that you can change the moving averages to you own choices of moving averages, allowing you to set your own MA strategy.  and  signals can be received in 10 different languages : English, Sepedi, isizulu, Tshivenda, XiTsong, Afrikaans, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and Russian.

Join mql5 Wizard Poverty Sanitizer channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/wizardpovertysanitizer

Recommendations

  • Always buy when the median and fast EMA are above the slow EMA
  • Always sell when the median and fast EMA are below the slow EMA
  • Use the EMA to get the trend of the market.
  • Use the EMA as support or resistance.

Note that indicator will keep being updated constantly check for updates.  

Reviews 3
shikwas milton
19
shikwas milton 2026.02.14 12:20 
 

Thanks for this indicator

47544742
26
47544742 2025.06.22 20:02 
 

Big thanks to the developer of this indicator it very reliable and working perfectly with about 90 % accuracy , I am using to trade all currency pairs including Gold ,crypto ,Indices and Synthetic's

BTR Cafe
58
BTR Cafe 2025.03.18 06:15 
 

Out standing, can I have this one as an EA

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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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TRANSITBK98
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Dr Spikes is an outstanding EA, developed to trade different Boom and Crash index as well as other pairs on the market.  The EA has two mode which are the standard mode and sport mode . Standard mode is  for trading any pair on the market,Forex pairs, gold, bitcoin,etc; and the spot mode is for trading Boom and Crash index only(Boom 1000, Boom 900, Boom 600, Boom500, Boom 300 & Crash 1000, Crash 900, Crash 600, Crash 500, Crash 300) .This EA is well designed for trading Boom and Crash index and
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shikwas milton
19
shikwas milton 2026.02.14 12:20 
 

Thanks for this indicator

47544742
26
47544742 2025.06.22 20:02 
 

Big thanks to the developer of this indicator it very reliable and working perfectly with about 90 % accuracy , I am using to trade all currency pairs including Gold ,crypto ,Indices and Synthetic's

BTR Cafe
58
BTR Cafe 2025.03.18 06:15 
 

Out standing, can I have this one as an EA

TRANSITBK98
8150
Reply from developer Bonginkosi Innocent Khumalo 2025.03.18 06:28
Appreciated; we working on it
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