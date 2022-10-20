TransitX1
- Indicators
-
TRANSITBK98TransitBK98 (PTY)LTD
I am Khumalo Bonginkosi Innocent, working for and under TransitBK98 (PTY)LTD.
We make forex trading software like EA's , Indicators and more.
- Version: 1.0
TransitX1 indicator is very useful, with unlimited signals and works on all the timeframes and all the piers. TransitX1 draws two trend lines very short trendlines (+/-20 bars) which can be considered as support and resistance. The support is in red trendline and the resistance is in green trendline. TransitX1 gives buying and selling signals, with only 3 being previous signals and the 4th one being the current signal. Buying signals are in green arrows and are always on the support trendline and Selling signals are in red arrows and are always on the resistance trendline.
Join mql5 TransitX1 channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/transitx1
Recommendations
- Use it for scalping on small timeframes(1-30 minutes).
- Swing trades on bigger timeframes (1 -4 hour and bigger timeframes).
- 5 and 15 minutes are the must good timeframes for scalping.
- 4 hour is best for swing and holding position's.
Note that the price will go up after every 10 purchases.
Wow. What an amazing system.....