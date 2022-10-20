TransitX1

5

TransitX1 indicator is very useful, with unlimited signals and works on all the timeframes and all the piers. TransitX1 draws two trend lines very short trendlines (+/-20 bars) which can be considered as support and resistance. The support is in red trendline and the resistance is in green trendline. TransitX1 gives buying and selling signals, with only 3 being previous signals and the 4th one being the current signal. Buying signals are in green arrows and are always on the support trendline and Selling signals are in red arrows and are always on the resistance trendline.

Join mql5 TransitX1 channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/transitx1

Recommendations 

  • Use it for scalping on small timeframes(1-30 minutes).
  • Swing trades on bigger timeframes (1 -4 hour and bigger timeframes).
  • 5 and 15 minutes are the must good timeframes for scalping.
  • 4 hour is best for swing and holding position's.

Note that the price will go up after every 10 purchases.


 


Reviews 1
BTR Cafe
58
BTR Cafe 2025.03.18 06:13 
 

Wow. What an amazing system.....

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5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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BTR Cafe
58
BTR Cafe 2025.03.18 06:13 
 

Wow. What an amazing system.....

TRANSITBK98
8150
Reply from developer Bonginkosi Innocent Khumalo 2025.03.18 06:27
Appreciated...
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