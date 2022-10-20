TransitHazard TRANSITBK98 Indicators

TransitHazard is a trading indicator system's that use one of the best trading strategy. The indicator system have input options so that you can adjust or set the strategy to work the way you would like by allowing you to set the period and other adjusting set inputs and the indicator system has color settings to set your own preferred colors. Works on all the time frames and on all the pairs. Green colored candles give a buying signal and an alert after one bar will be given so that you don't m