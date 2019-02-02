Statistical support Resistance

3.33

Set TP and SL like Financial Institutions


Traders' TP expectations do not often occur and their SL often hits when they only rely on primitive indicators like pivot-points and Fibonacci or classic support or resistance areas. There are a variety of indicators for support/resistance levels, whereas they are seldom accurate enough. Classical support/resistance indicators, often present miss levels and are not noteworthy based on current market volatility dynamic. Fibonacci is good but not enough, while the 61.8 % Fibonacci level breaking off is often experienced by traders or price action at that level is not significant as expected. Pivot points are not always accurate, so expected price action at pivot levels often presents minor, and relying on it could finish with SL hit. Round numbers or Moving averages are inconsistent and uncertain, so traders do not know how high likely the price will break out or react.The uncertainly of support and resistance levels is observed when traders apply static levels, while they are not static.

An innovative indicator that present Support Resistance areas based on market dynamic

Support and resistance levels may change or become obsolete when the market volatility changes. At static support and resistance levels, the market reacts not only insignificant but also ignores them when the momentum is high. This contrary price action comes from the dynamic of the market and the dynamic of smart-money's expectations. So it could not be very accurate to rely on last day OHLC to determine today's supports and resistance levels when recent volatility, highest price, lowest price, and volatility standard deviations carry a significant role in market dynamics.


Follow Smart Money footprints and trade like financial  institutions


Capital placed in the market by institutional investors, market mavens, central banks, funds, and financial professionals is called smart money. Trading patterns of institutional traders diverge from retail traders and address to smart money performs better. Support levels are formed when smart money enter the market for long or exit from short positions. Resistance levels also are formed when smart money exit from long positions or take short entry positions. The entry and exit levels derive from smart money targets or expectations. They always update their targets and expectations based on news, event, and economic calendar projection. Successful traders need to follow the smart money and investigate their movement tracks, while market volatility shows the smart-money's footprints.


So what is the solution?


This indicator estimates price action expectations and targets by a statistical study of price history and taking the recent highs and lows into account in addition to volatility standard deviation. It draws sophistical levels based on statistics and probability with putting in market volatility. It reinforces traders to set TP or SL and project targets to levels, carrying the market dynamic and representing accuracy probability.
Not only for FX and CFD but also these characteristics make this indicator unmissable to binary options traders who need to know a target and its reaching probability.


Features: 

  1. Show four levels of support and four levels of resistance
  2. Each level has specific break out probability
  3. Calculation is based on last 24 hourly candles
  4. In some cases, calculation is based on only today OHLC Candle
  5. Prevent trader being trapped by SL hunting
  6. Determine how much is the probability that price may break out the level
  7. Show spread of symbol and remained time that the candle get close
  8. Levels are dynamic so new candles may results new levels
  9. It shows trend direction as

Inputs:

 Input                 
Options and Description                                                                                           
Levels' type 
Support/Resistance  |  Price only | Description off | Shifted
Levels at previous candles
number of candle to shift
Time Frame
Show levels for specified time frame
Alert at weak levels
 levels of 16% and 50%
Alert at strong levels
levels of 84% and 98%
Send mobile push notification
 Enable/Disable
Show Levels
 All levels | 16% | 50% | 84% | 98% | Show Trend line


An finally you can read this article as step by step guide to buy and install EA or Indicator.



Reviews 37
jmhuang
3144
jmhuang 2020.05.08 11:30 
 

I have bought many indicators from MQL5 and this is the first product I am giving a five star rating. Well worth the purchase. It can be improved further if you could add a feature of distance to the nearest support and resistance in terms of pips etc which is variable with price movement.

M Iqbal Akbar
4062
M Iqbal Akbar 2020.04.30 21:45 
 

simple but amazing! thank you Yaser

Yusuf Hamzah
948
Yusuf Hamzah 2023.11.19 06:56 
 

It is a great indicator. The author claims to take into account the skewness of the price distribution and not only the standard deviation. This is good because price fluctuation might not be normally distributed. There is a bug with the "ADR" calculation on different time frames (as per confirmed by the author). Even as it is, it would be great if the period of "ADR" can be specified. You could also change the definition from "ADR" to "ATR" to take into account calculation for different chosen Time Frame.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (39)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
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Smart Safe Steady Free
Yaser Sabbaghi
4.33 (6)
Experts
This SMART Expert Advisor trades SAFE and STEADY a nd manages all position's risk. This is why we call it Smart Safe Steady . Features Scalper: It is Scalper EA, but does not accept risk a lot to trade over sized, although you can bypass it's default setting in your own risk. Conservative: It is not going to keep trades open in high volatile market so it is SAFE and would close the trades even in zero profit. Martingale: This is not loss accepting so in case of loss, it runs special type of Mar
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Realistic Trend
Yaser Sabbaghi
Indicators
This indicator shows the realistic and precise trend. The plotted line as a trend indicator is the best secure place to set the stop-loss. In case that trend is bullish you will see the plotted line under the candles and in the case of the bearish market, the plotted line is on the upper side of candles. Buy paid version of this indicator which it is Statistical Support Resistance .
FREE
Intelligent CCI
Yaser Sabbaghi
4.2 (5)
Indicators
It is CCI indicator with very smooth and noiseless movement that calculates four levels of buy, sell, overbought and oversold dynamically. Professional traders know well that level of 100, 200 or -100 and -200 are not always right and need fine adjustments. This indicator calculates those levels dynamically by using mathematics and statistic methods in addition to shows divergence between indicator and price. Like original CCI, for best result you have better to set proper value for CCI period b
Exponential Momentum
Yaser Sabbaghi
5 (1)
Indicators
Advanced and affordable momentum indicator that fade the fake move of market. It is smoothed because of special sophisticated exponential averaging calculation. It is also similar to special type of CCI with more tolerance to overbought or oversold conditions with built-in momentum indication. This indicator is able to empower your trading as a trend detector, CCI and market momentum scale measurement. Features Smoothed to filter uncomfortable noises. Non-Lagging Exponential averaging. Line or
Smart Safe Steady
Yaser Sabbaghi
3.5 (2)
Experts
You may see how Martingale EAs crudely re-open doubled size new trades in fixed steps and continue this rudimentary decisions until to reach account call margin; this is a big problem. The resolution to this problem is a Smart EA that calculates accurate entry points for every single order, a Safe EA that observes market volatility to exit from high risk situations and conditions, and finally a Steady   EA to satisfy traders and investors for a long period. This is why this EA is called Smart Sa
Triangle Trader
Yaser Sabbaghi
5 (3)
Experts
Triangle Trader ( Triangile Trader ) This EA assist professional traders for semi-auto trading. It takes position when the price break out the hypotenuse and adjacent leg of TRIANGLE in the chart. When the trader can not distinguish the trend and possibility of both BULLISH and BEARISH break out are expected, this EA will be trader magic stick. At this EA, trader needs to adjust two plotted Trade Lines in the chart as Hypotenuse and Adjacent Leg of a TRIANGLE . The opposite leg will be draw by
Telegram Forwarder II
Yaser Sabbaghi
5 (2)
Utilities
Telegram Forwarder can forward all activities related to trades and position taking as a signal to Telegram messenger. It can also forward indicators' alert to Telegram if you modify indicator code (I can do it for you too) to hand over alerts to Telegram Forwarder. This EA is intended for business and professional usage. You can introduce your own Telegram bot and customize water mark in screenshots. Telegram forwarder is able to forward signals for "new order", "modification of order", "Pendin
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Yusuf Hamzah
948
Yusuf Hamzah 2023.11.19 06:56 
 

It is a great indicator. The author claims to take into account the skewness of the price distribution and not only the standard deviation. This is good because price fluctuation might not be normally distributed. There is a bug with the "ADR" calculation on different time frames (as per confirmed by the author). Even as it is, it would be great if the period of "ADR" can be specified. You could also change the definition from "ADR" to "ATR" to take into account calculation for different chosen Time Frame.

Adolfo Vidales Basurto
455
Adolfo Vidales Basurto 2020.07.09 13:17 
 

DONT BUY IT IT REPAINTS IT have always 84% breakout in Support and Resistence it DOESNT UPDATE as the autor tell us. Check Screenshots of how WORKS in three hours in Comments Tab. No compren esto Repinta Siempre 84% en Soportes y Resistencias y NO se ACTUALIZA. Chequen los comentarios ahí podrán ver Screenshots de 3 horas consecutivas.

Yaser Sabbaghi
13514
Reply from developer Yaser Sabbaghi 2020.10.19 09:36
I showed by evidence that this claim is wrong in comments. No answer from Adolfo.
Patrick RD
141
Patrick RD 2020.05.12 11:30 
 

I bought this indicator, it comes with NO manual, the slideshow moves way too fast which makes it unreadable, I wrote the seller of the indicator in fairness he got back to me quickly but he is referring me back to the slideshow.... Am not sure if I made a wise decision to purchase this indicator :-(

jmhuang
3144
jmhuang 2020.05.08 11:30 
 

I have bought many indicators from MQL5 and this is the first product I am giving a five star rating. Well worth the purchase. It can be improved further if you could add a feature of distance to the nearest support and resistance in terms of pips etc which is variable with price movement.

billz01
355
billz01 2020.05.01 09:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

M Iqbal Akbar
4062
M Iqbal Akbar 2020.04.30 21:45 
 

simple but amazing! thank you Yaser

Tahar Charaf Eddine Rezgui
131
Tahar Charaf Eddine Rezgui 2020.03.31 09:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

vadimice
345
vadimice 2020.03.26 17:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

skyfall2014
275
skyfall2014 2019.05.14 23:10 
 

Usless, to my mind.

[Deleted] 2019.05.06 01:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

rock65
1645
rock65 2019.04.19 16:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fallet Willy
2716
Fallet Willy 2019.04.19 08:39 
 

this inbactor gives good levels

but it misses the alerts

Kad Mech
1362
Kad Mech 2019.03.30 19:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ry_n17
131
ry_n17 2019.03.12 18:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

fxcharlesfx
138
fxcharlesfx 2019.02.28 16:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Luis Felipe
31
Luis Felipe 2019.02.26 22:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ShAlex
64
ShAlex 2019.02.25 16:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dr Waleed Mahdy
2652
Dr Waleed Mahdy 2019.02.25 16:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

makita
411
makita 2019.02.24 11:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MT5.Boy
94
MT5.Boy 2019.02.23 23:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

12
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