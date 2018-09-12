Auto Super Pivot
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The Auto Super Pivot indicator is an indicator designed to calculate support points and resistance points for pivot points. this indicator has the ability to calculate standard pivot, fibonacci, camarilla, woodie and demark pivot points.
It also allows you to use all time zones with the time frame feature. Another feature of the indicator is the auto time slice feature. This feature allows automatic calculations without having to set any time zone.
Features
- 6 different pivot calculation modes
- Ability to make calculations in 9 time slots
- pivot, support and resistance points on the screen.
- Color customization is available.
- and more