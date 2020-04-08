TrendControl

TrendControl is an arrow indicator of technical analysis for determining a trend, which can adjust to the price, is a graphical plot calculated using mathematical formulas, the initial data for which is a price chart. The indicator shows the direction of the trend, takes into account the minimum and maximum values ​​of the extreme candles on the chart, then brings them to the average and compares them with the past data.

The principle of operation of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placed on a chart, analyze historical data based on historical data and display instructions for further actions on the trader's screen. This is an arrow tool that provides ready-made signals. The main feature of the indicator is automation in their calculations. The indicator works perfectly in timeframes from one minute to four hours. Equipped with the most advanced and adaptable trading algorithms.

Options:
  • Count - The number of bars for the basic calculation.
  • Length - The number of bars for additional calculation.
