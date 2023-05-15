Glazz

Glazz is a great mix of standard Bollinger Bands and ZigZag.
The essence of the strategy - is the search for extreme points - possible reversals.
When building a signal, we use Bands of a large period and a small ZigZag period.
When the indicator has calculated the entire value for signal search, it shows an arrow to buy/sell and gives a sound signal.
Simply put, ZigZag is looking for a possible reversal, and Bollinger Bands confirms this reversal.

The indicator settings are simple.
By default, the indicator is set to the H1 timeframe. Other timeframes require different optimal settings.
The longer the Bollinger Bands period, the better the signal.
The longer the ZigZag period, the rarer the signal appears.
The best scores for ZigZag are 3 to 6.

The best values for Deviations are 1.6 to 2.

Important information

If you use standard signals on the H1 timeframe, then you will have 100% profitable trades with a Take Profit of 35 points.

Input parameters

-----------
  • Bands Period - averaging period of the Bollinger Bands indicator
  • Bands Deviations - the number of standard deviations of the Bollinger Bands indicator
  • ZigZag Period - the period of the ZigZag indicator for finding tops and bottoms
-----------
  • Alert - enable/disable alert when an arrow appears
  • E-mail Alert - enable / disable sending an alert to E-mail when an arrow appears
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Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Line Heiken Ashi
Andrei Gerasimenko
3.4 (5)
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This is an unconventional version of the Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator implemented as lines rather than a histogram. Unlike a usual histogram, the indicator draws the readings of the two moving averages in the form of colored lines. Example If the candle crosses two indicator lines upwards, a trend is assumed to be changing from bearish to bullish. If the candle crosses two indicator lines downwards, a trend is assumed to be changing from bullish to bearish. The indicator is good at displaying
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Easy Pips Maker
Andrei Gerasimenko
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The recommended timeframe is H1! The indicator has two kinds of signal. This is a signal to open a position from the appearance of an arrow. The price leaves the channel In the first case, the indicator builds arrows based on the constructed channel and Bollinger Bands years. In another case, the trader can trade if the price just went beyond the channel. If the price is higher than the channel - we sell. If the price is lower than the channel, then you can look for a place to buy. It can al
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Pulse Informer
Andrei Gerasimenko
5 (3)
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Информационная панель, которая выставляет уровни покупки продажи и цели для профита на текущий день. Уровни рисуются согласно движению валюты за вчерашний день. Панель вмещает в себя информацию о валютной паре, тенденции на рынке, время до закрытия бара, управление капиталом, рекомендуемый лот, профит в пунктах, а также уровни для покупки и продажи инструмента. Для заключения сделок использовать только отложенные ордера на пробой. Входные параметры Lots - установить текущий лот Risk - риск в про
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Digital MA Crossing
Andrei Gerasimenko
4.17 (6)
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The indicator displays two Moving Average lines on the chart with parameters specified in the settings. It issues a signal in the form of arrows and a sound at the intersection of these   Moving Average. In the indicator settings, you can set the period of fast       Moving Average (   Fast MA Period   ) and slow       Moving Average (   Slow MA Period   ). And also   Shift, Applied Price, Method   and   Timeframe   for two Moving   Averages   separately. Important: The main difference from othe
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Panelux
Andrei Gerasimenko
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Panelux - информационная панель показывающая актуальную информацию для трейдера, такую как: Номер торгового аккаунта и торговое плечо; Символ, период, последнюю цену, время до закрытия бара и спред; Отдельный блок для мани менеджмента; Данные свопа инструмента; Блок информации о депозите, балансе, профите, позициях, equity и margin; Блок о прибылях и убытках за год, квартал, месяц, неделю и по последним пяти дням. Имеется опция для включения отображения совершенных сделок на графике цены. Что уд
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Pointer View
Andrei Gerasimenko
Indicators
The indicator marks the points on the chart where the standard ZigZag indicator has drawn its top or bottom. With this indicator, you can easily understand where the top or bottom was formed, and where it was redrawn. The indicator gives an alert when a new point appears. Warning! Parameter  Applied Price   -   expands the possibilities of building the indicator.   It is possible to build at OPEN, CLOSE and standard HIGH/LOW prices. Input parameters ----------- Depth   - period of the ZigZag ind
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Mini Dashboard
Andrei Gerasimenko
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays information about:  the name of the currency pair and timeframe. current price bid. time before the close of the candle. the current difference between the ask and bid (spread). Trading volume stats can also be displayed. Displayed data Name, account number, and account currency. A deposit in the account currency. Balance at the current time and a percentage of the balance. Current profit and its percentage. Current transaction and the percentage of the total deposit. Pr
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Reverse Signal
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The indicator marks the estimated market reversals in the form of arrows. The indicator is able to detect 3 types of reversals. The primary reversal signal. It is a stronger and more important reversal. Denoted by the largest arrow. Alternative signal - additional signal without additional filters in contrast to the primary. Suitable for scalping on small timeframes. A mixture of the primary and alternate reversals, but with the addition of the trend filter. Also shows good results on small time
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4.43 (7)
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The indicator shows the market reversals as arrows. The reversal signals are based on observation of the market behavior. It is based on the principles of searching for extremums, volumes and Price Action. The indicator provides signals on the following principles: Search for the end of the ascending/descending trend Search for the reversal pattern based on Price Action Confirmation of the reversal by the contract volume. The indicator also features an alert triggered when the arrow appears. The
Trend Arrow Finder
Andrei Gerasimenko
Indicators
Trend reversal indicator. This indicator is based on expected value, as well as the Bollinger Bands and Ichimoku Kinko Hyo technical indicators. A trend reversal is determined by a complex mathematical formula, and its confirmation is based on the values of BB and the Ichimoku cloud. Signals are generated at the peak of a trend reversal, i.e. Trend Arrow Finder identifies the beginning of a new trend and the end of the previous trend. When a new candle opens, a signal for opening positions (buy
Channel Reverse
Andrei Gerasimenko
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Channel hybrid of the Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, RSI and CCI indicators. Unique filtering of signals without redrawing the indicator allows making various trades - both medium-term and short-term. The indicator operation principle lies in searching for the market reversal patterns. The trend reversal detection method uses the channel Triangular Moving Average, which plots equidistant non-redrawing channels with a Deviation period specified in the settings. Comparison of TMA and Bollinger B
Reverse Point
Andrei Gerasimenko
Indicators
Данный индикатор отмечает участки разворота тренда, в точках разворота давая сигнал на вход в рынок в виде стрелок соответствующего цвета и направления и звукового оповещения. За расчет точек разворота отвечают классические технические индикаторы  Bollinger Bands  и MA . Расчет MA производится не по периоду, а по объему контракта разделённому на цены OHLC.  Индикатор не перерисовывается. Входные параметры Show Text Label - показывать текстовые метки Set Stop Loss - показывать расстояние до Stop
Main RS
Andrei Gerasimenko
Indicators
Алгоритм индикатора строит уровни поддержки и сопротивления. На основе этих уровней индикатор ищет ложный пробой одного из уровней. Если условие выполнено индикатор ждет возврат в зону ложного пробоя. Если возврат произошел - индикатор выдает сигнал. Индикатор не перерисовывается. Встроен звуковой сигнал. Доступна информационная панель о торговле. Есть возможность автоматически вычислять уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. Входные параметры Set Interval Draw Arrow - интервал уровней поддержки и сопр
Break Trend Pro
Andrei Gerasimenko
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Данный индикатор отмечает участки разворота тренда, в точках разворота давая сигнал на вход в рынок в виде стрелок соответствующего цвета и направления движения в виде линий, а также звукового оповещения. Основан на закономерностях рынка FOREX, точных определениях текущего экстремума и нахождения свечных моделей на вершинах/низах рынка. Универсальный алгоритм помогает определить точки разворота указывая стрелками где осуществить вход в рынок. Дополнительно Индикатор не перерисовывается. Выводит
Sniper SR
Andrei Gerasimenko
Indicators
Индикатор ищет на графике уровни поддержки и сопротивления. Алгоритм устроен так, что при побитии уровней в обратном направлении и                    закреплением за уровнем индикатор показывает сигнал на покупку или продажу инструмента. Подтверждение сигнала обусловлено низким объемом. Хорошо себя показывает на коротких дистанциях. То есть идеально подходит для скальпинга. Лучшие таймфреймы это: M15, M30, H1. Валютные пары только - EURUSD, EURJPY, USDCHF, GOLD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, GBPJPY. На осталь
Profiter
Andrei Gerasimenko
Indicators
Индикатор  Profiter   относится к стрелочному типу.  Это значит, что торговые сигналы подаются в виде стрелочек . Голубая– вверх, на покупку, красная – вниз, на продажу.  С помощью индикатора  Profiter  достаточно просто определять локальные пики и впадины цены, а также направление текущей тенденции. Дополняет определение high/low по тиковым объемам. Дополнительно в индикаторе реализованы звуковые и текстовые алерты, а также отправка оповещений на электронную почту.  Входные параметры Calculatio
Candle Turn
Andrei Gerasimenko
Indicators
На рисунке ниже показан принцип работы индикатора. Это поиск паттерна Price Action. Свечная модель состоит из двух показателей доминирования быков или медведей. В построении сигнала также участвуют тиковые объемы и объемная дельта. Индикатор ищет возможные развороты на участке, длина которого задается в параметрах Calculation High/Low По умолчанию параметр задан, как 50 баров. Входные параметры Calculation High/low - определение high/low по количеству баров
ExpRails
Andrei Gerasimenko
Experts
Данный торговый эксперт осуществляет сделки на основе индикатора  Railway Track  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/20278 Основные положения Рельсы являются разворотной формацией в Price Action. Возникает она в основном при коррекции движения основного тренда. То есть ловить паттерн необходимо на откате от основного тренда. Различают следующие виды паттерна: бычий паттерн – образуется при нисходящем движении и обозначает смену медвежьего тренда на бычий тренд; медвежий паттерн – образуется п
Extreme Arrow Reversal
Andrei Gerasimenko
Indicators
Версия индикатора под   Meta Trader 4 ! Этот стрелочный индикатор ищет возможные развороты рынка и коррекционные движения на таймфреймах   H4 и D1 . Основан на закономерностях рынка FOREX, точных определениях текущего экстремума и нахождения свечных моделей на вершинах/низах рынка. Универсальный алгоритм помогает определить точки разворота указывая стрелками где осуществить вход в рынок. Настройка индикатора очень проста! Переместите на график выбранной валютной пары и следите за появлением сигн
OptiPro Buy Sell Arrow
Andrei Gerasimenko
Indicators
This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. The calculation is made according to the author's formula for the beginning of a possible trend. An accurate MT4 indicator that gives signals to enter trades without redrawing! Download EA for this indicator  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/98089 Ideal trade entry points for currencies, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices! The indicator builds buy/sell arrows and generates an alert. Graphically displays the entr
Expert OptiPro Buy Sell
Andrei Gerasimenko
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on the OptiPro Buy Sell Arrow indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/98041 The expert advisor looks for possible price reversals - opens a buy & sell position. Automatically transfers the position to breakeven level. It is possible to set Take Profit both fixed and according to the advisor's algorithm. Exiting a position according to the Expert Advisor's formula Exit When The End Signal and use standart  Bollinger Bands   and   ATR   indicators . If this
Turning Points MT5
Andrei Gerasimenko
Indicators
Индикатор показывает развороты рынка в виде стрелок. Разворотные сигналы основаны на моих личных наблюдениях за поведением рынка. В основу взяты такие принципы как поиск экстремумов, объемы и Price Action. Индикатор дает сигналы на следующих принципах: Поиск окончания тенденции на рост/снижение рынка Поиск модели разворота на основе Price Action Подтверждение разворота объемом контракта. Также в индикатор встроен сигнал при появлении стрелки. Индикатор не перерисовывается. Индикатор не перерисов
Reverse Signal MT5
Andrei Gerasimenko
Indicators
Версия индикатора MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/16415 Индикатор обозначает предполагаемые развороты рынка в виде стрелок. В индикатор встроены 3 вида разворота. Основной сигнал на разворот. Это более сильный и важный разворот. Обозначается самой крупной стрелкой. Альтернативный сигнал - это дополнительный сигнал без использования дополнительных фильтров в отличие от основного. Подойдет для скальпирования на малых таймфреймах. Смесь основного разворота и альтернативного, но с доба
OptiPro Buy Sell Arrow MT5
Andrei Gerasimenko
Indicators
This MT5 version indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. The calculation is made according to the author's formula for the beginning of a possible trend. MT4 version is here  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/98041 An accurate   MT5   indicator that gives signals to enter trades without redrawing! Ideal trade entry points for currencies, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices! The indicator builds   buy/sell   arrows and generates an alert. Use the standart   B
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