Fibonacci Sessions

The Fibonacci Session Indicator is a powerful trading tool designed for precision scalping and intraday strategies. Thanks to Leandro López for this idea.

MT5 VERSION: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151367

It automatically plots key Fibonacci levels for the New York, London, and Asia sessions, giving traders a clear view of price action dynamics across the major market sessions.

Unique "Golden Zones" are highlighted within each session, where price reacts the most.

This creates highly reliable zones for reversals, breakouts, and continuation setups.

The indicator visually shows how price often moves from one Golden Zone to another, helping traders capture consistent opportunities.

Optimized for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe, the Fibonacci Session Indicator also performs impressively on other forex pairs and global indices.

Whether you are trading gold, currency pairs, or index markets, this session-based Fibonacci mapping gives you an extra edge in identifying high-probability trading zones.

Red Line: Extreme Profit Target Level  

Yellow Line: Golden Zone (High-Probability Reaction Area)  

Other Colored Lines: Session-Based Fibonacci Levels  


Key Features: - Automatic Fibonacci levels for Asia, London, and New York sessions - Clear visualization of Golden Zones for each session - Identifies repetitive price moves from Golden Zone to Golden Zone - Optimized for XAUUSD M5 timeframe - Works on forex pairs and global indices - Suitable for scalpers and intraday traders
