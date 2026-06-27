- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|51
|EURJPY
|37
|GBPUSD
|28
|USDCHF
|15
|NZDUSD
|13
|EURAUD
|12
|CADCHF
|8
|AUDCHF
|6
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|268
|EURJPY
|364
|GBPUSD
|167
|USDCHF
|97
|NZDUSD
|106
|EURAUD
|40
|CADCHF
|25
|AUDCHF
|-4
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|13K
|EURJPY
|52K
|GBPUSD
|2.2K
|USDCHF
|6.4K
|NZDUSD
|-1.3K
|EURAUD
|1.2K
|CADCHF
|1.1K
|AUDCHF
|-316
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 43
|
PFD-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
JPMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
JoshuaDevelopment4-Trader
|0.00 × 1
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 2
|
MYFX-US07-Live
|0.00 × 21
|
MPlusGlobal-LiveUK
|0.00 × 13
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 3
|0.00 × 20
|
XIGLimited-Live
|0.00 × 38
|
GKFX-Demo-2
|0.00 × 1
|
ECM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 13
|0.00 × 18
|
Amega-LiveUK
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
|0.00 × 3
|
Divisa-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
WeTrade-Live2
|0.00 × 4
|
xChief-Demo
|0.00 × 7
|
ExnessUK-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
Z.comTradeUKLtd-Live-UK
|0.00 × 59
|
FTMBrokersLLC-Real
|0.00 × 80
|
FTMO-Server2
|0.00 × 44
|
USGVU-LiveAsia
|0.00 × 1
|
MocazFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FSMSmart-Primary
|0.00 × 9
|
OxSecurities-Live-2
|0.00 × 4
This signal is a public live monitoring account of the MiloBot PRO Expert Advisor running on a real trading account. Its purpose is to demonstrate the trading system under real market conditions and allow traders to evaluate its performance before deciding to purchase the Expert Advisor.
Expert Advisor MiloBot PRO MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93917
Expert Advisor MiloBot PRO MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90355
MiloBot PRO is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor for the Forex market based on a proprietary algorithmic trading strategy. It combines several trading algorithms that work together to analyze the market, open and manage positions, and adapt to changing market conditions.
The Expert Advisor trades multiple currency pairs simultaneously, automatically calculates the trading volume according to the selected risk level, and requires no constant trader intervention. Its simple setup allows you to start automated trading in just a few minutes.
Key Features
- Fully automated trading
- Multi-currency trading strategy
- Diversification across multiple currency pairs
- Automatic position size management
- Three trading algorithms in one system
- Flexible strategy settings
- Regular updates
This signal allows you to monitor the Expert Advisor in real time and evaluate:
- the consistency of the trading system;
- the shape of the equity curve;
- the level of risk;
- the strategy's behavior under different market conditions.
The trading results of this signal can serve as additional information when deciding whether to use the Expert Advisor on your own trading account.
USD
USD
USD