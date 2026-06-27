This signal is a public live monitoring account of the MiloBot PRO Expert Advisor running on a real trading account. Its purpose is to demonstrate the trading system under real market conditions and allow traders to evaluate its performance before deciding to purchase the Expert Advisor.

Expert Advisor MiloBot PRO MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93917

Expert Advisor MiloBot PRO MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90355





MiloBot PRO is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor for the Forex market based on a proprietary algorithmic trading strategy. It combines several trading algorithms that work together to analyze the market, open and manage positions, and adapt to changing market conditions.

The Expert Advisor trades multiple currency pairs simultaneously, automatically calculates the trading volume according to the selected risk level, and requires no constant trader intervention. Its simple setup allows you to start automated trading in just a few minutes.





Key Features

Fully automated trading

Multi-currency trading strategy

Diversification across multiple currency pairs

Automatic position size management

Three trading algorithms in one system

Flexible strategy settings

Regular updates





This signal allows you to monitor the Expert Advisor in real time and evaluate:

the consistency of the trading system;

the shape of the equity curve;

the level of risk;

the strategy's behavior under different market conditions.





The trading results of this signal can serve as additional information when deciding whether to use the Expert Advisor on your own trading account.