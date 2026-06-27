SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / MiloBot PRO
Sergey Ermolov

MiloBot PRO

Sergey Ermolov
Sergey Ermolov

Sergey Ermolov

4.3 (348)
Hi,
I’m Sergey Yermolov — I’ve been developing trading systems and algorithms for over 15 years.
My approach to trading is not about chasing a “holy grail” or promising quick profits.
I don’t sell “money-making robots.”
37 products 5 signals 2 articles 4 codes 9 topics 25 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2026 89%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
170
Profit Trades:
121 (71.17%)
Loss Trades:
49 (28.82%)
Best trade:
229.06 USD
Worst trade:
-171.63 USD
Gross Profit:
1 652.56 USD (98 435 pips)
Gross Loss:
-589.09 USD (27 152 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (173.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
278.77 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
99.38%
Max deposit load:
10.95%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
8 days
Recovery Factor:
4.51
Long Trades:
90 (52.94%)
Short Trades:
80 (47.06%)
Profit Factor:
2.81
Expected Payoff:
6.26 USD
Average Profit:
13.66 USD
Average Loss:
-12.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-24.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-236.02 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
80.74%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
236.02 USD (13.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.65% (236.02 USD)
By Equity:
18.50% (193.63 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 51
EURJPY 37
GBPUSD 28
USDCHF 15
NZDUSD 13
EURAUD 12
CADCHF 8
AUDCHF 6
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 268
EURJPY 364
GBPUSD 167
USDCHF 97
NZDUSD 106
EURAUD 40
CADCHF 25
AUDCHF -4
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 13K
EURJPY 52K
GBPUSD 2.2K
USDCHF 6.4K
NZDUSD -1.3K
EURAUD 1.2K
CADCHF 1.1K
AUDCHF -316
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +229.06 USD
Worst trade: -172 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +173.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.11 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 43
PFD-Real
0.00 × 1
JPMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
JoshuaDevelopment4-Trader
0.00 × 1
TegasFX-Live-UK
0.00 × 2
MYFX-US07-Live
0.00 × 21
MPlusGlobal-LiveUK
0.00 × 13
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 3
0.00 × 20
XIGLimited-Live
0.00 × 38
GKFX-Demo-2
0.00 × 1
ECM-Live
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 13
0.00 × 18
Amega-LiveUK
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 3
Divisa-Live
0.00 × 1
WeTrade-Live2
0.00 × 4
xChief-Demo
0.00 × 7
ExnessUK-Real10
0.00 × 1
Z.comTradeUKLtd-Live-UK
0.00 × 59
FTMBrokersLLC-Real
0.00 × 80
FTMO-Server2
0.00 × 44
USGVU-LiveAsia
0.00 × 1
MocazFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
FSMSmart-Primary
0.00 × 9
OxSecurities-Live-2
0.00 × 4
1019 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

This signal is a public live monitoring account of the MiloBot PRO Expert Advisor running on a real trading account. Its purpose is to demonstrate the trading system under real market conditions and allow traders to evaluate its performance before deciding to purchase the Expert Advisor.

Expert Advisor MiloBot PRO MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93917
Expert Advisor MiloBot PRO MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90355


MiloBot PRO is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor for the Forex market based on a proprietary algorithmic trading strategy. It combines several trading algorithms that work together to analyze the market, open and manage positions, and adapt to changing market conditions.

The Expert Advisor trades multiple currency pairs simultaneously, automatically calculates the trading volume according to the selected risk level, and requires no constant trader intervention. Its simple setup allows you to start automated trading in just a few minutes.


Key Features

  • Fully automated trading
  • Multi-currency trading strategy
  • Diversification across multiple currency pairs
  • Automatic position size management
  • Three trading algorithms in one system
  • Flexible strategy settings
  • Regular updates


This signal allows you to monitor the Expert Advisor in real time and evaluate:

  • the consistency of the trading system;
  • the shape of the equity curve;
  • the level of risk;
  • the strategy's behavior under different market conditions.

The trading results of this signal can serve as additional information when deciding whether to use the Expert Advisor on your own trading account.


No reviews
2026.07.29 05:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.08 00:52
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.30 06:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.29 07:46
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.29 07:46
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.27 13:18
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.27 13:18
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.27 13:18
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.27 13:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.27 13:18
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MiloBot PRO
39 USD per month
89%
0
0
USD
6.1K
USD
6
100%
170
71%
99%
2.80
6.26
USD
19%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.