Mean Reversal Heikin Ashi Indicator
- Indicators
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Renato TakahashiI´m an Automation Enginner and, since I´ve been presented to financial markets, get in love with expert advisors and with the great opportunity to help you make profit in Forex, mainly.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 8 February 2023
- Activations: 15
Mean Reversal Heikin Ashi Indicator calculates special trade reversal points based on Heikin Ashi candlesticks patterns.
This indicator can be used on all symbols, even in Forex or B3 Brazillian Markets.
You can configure just the position of each arrow.
Then, after include the indicator on the graphic, pay attention on each arrow that indicates a long or short trade.