Over Trend MT5

Optimized Trend Tracker OTT is an indicator that provides traders to find an existing trend or in another words to ser which side of the current trend we are on. We are under the effect of the uptrend in cases where the prices are above OTT , under the influence of a downward trend, when prices are below OTT it is possible to say that we are. The first parameter in the OTT indicator set by the two parameters is the period/length. OTT will be much sensitive to trend movements if it is sma