The main idea of this product is to generate statistics based on signals from 5 different strategies for the Binary Options traders, showing how the results would be and the final balance based on broker's payout.





Strategy 1: The calculation is secret.

Strategy 2: The signal is based on a sequence of same side candles (same color).

Strategy 3: The signal is based on a sequence of interspersed candles (opposite colors).

Strategy 4: The signal consists of the indicators bollinger (we have 3 types of signal for him), RSI and value chart, having the option to turn on / off each of the indicators in that signal.

Strategy 5: The calculation is secret.





Parameters:

Strategy 1:

Allow strategy 1: true/false

Reverse signal: true/false





Strategy 2:

Allow strategy 2: true/false

Number of candles for the signal

Reverse signal: true/false





Strategy 3:

Allow strategy 3: true/false

Number of candles for the signal

Reverse signal: true/false





Strategy 4:

Allow strategy 4: true/false

Reverse signal: true/false





Allow bollinger: true/false

Signal type:

Close out

Touch: by touching the band the signal is valid

Touch & close in: candle must necessarily touch the band and close in. If it closes out the signal isn't accepted

Period

Deviation

Applied price





Allow RSI: true/false

Period

Applied price

Overbought

Oversold





Allow value chart: true/false

Overbought

Oversold





Strategy 5:

Allow strategy 5: true/false

Reverse signal: true/false





Time filter for signals: the format must obbey the pattern HH:MM, being 2 digits for hour and 2 digits for minutes. Ex: 09:45. It uses broker's time.

Start time

End time





Entry1$: the value in $ for the initial entry, used for calculations of balance by the end of test

Martingale 1$: the value in $ for martingale 1, used for calculations of balance by the end of test. It's the entry value if the last entry was a loss

Martingale 2$: the value in $ for martingale 2, used for calculations of balance by the end of test. It's the entry value if the last entry was a loss

Martingale 3$: the value in $ for martingale 3, used for calculations of balance by the end of test. It's the entry value if the last entry was a loss

Martingale 4$: the value in $ for martingale 4, used for calculations of balance by the end of test. It's the entry value if the last entry was a loss

Martingale 5$: the value in $ for martingale 5, used for calculations of balance by the end of test. It's the entry value if the last entry was a loss

Martingale 6$: the value in $ for martingale 6, used for calculations of balance by the end of test. It's the entry value if the last entry was a loss

Martingale 7$: the value in $ for martingale 7, used for calculations of balance by the end of test. It's the entry value if the last entry was a loss





IMPORTANT: The sequence of martingales is interrupted if the value is zero.





% paid by broker: refers to broker's payout for a winning position. It's used for calculations of balance by the end of test

Martingale type: can be:

Next signal: the martingales entries are calculated only on the next signal of the indicator

Consecutive (next candle): martingales are calculated in sequence, in the following candles after a signal