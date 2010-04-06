Go Binary
- Indicators
- Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
- Version: 3.5
- Activations: 5
The main idea of this product is to generate statistics based on signals from 5 different strategies for the Binary Options traders, showing how the results would be and the final balance based on broker's payout.
Strategy 1: The calculation is secret.
Strategy 2: The signal is based on a sequence of same side candles (same color).
Strategy 3: The signal is based on a sequence of interspersed candles (opposite colors).
Strategy 4: The signal consists of the indicators bollinger (we have 3 types of signal for him), RSI and value chart, having the option to turn on / off each of the indicators in that signal.
Strategy 5: The calculation is secret.
Parameters:
Strategy 1:
Allow strategy 1: true/false
Reverse signal: true/false
Strategy 2:
Allow strategy 2: true/false
Number of candles for the signal
Reverse signal: true/false
Strategy 3:
Allow strategy 3: true/false
Number of candles for the signal
Reverse signal: true/false
Strategy 4:
Allow strategy 4: true/false
Reverse signal: true/false
Allow bollinger: true/false
Signal type:
Close out
Touch: by touching the band the signal is valid
Touch & close in: candle must necessarily touch the band and close in. If it closes out the signal isn't accepted
Period
Deviation
Applied price
Allow RSI: true/false
Period
Applied price
Overbought
Oversold
Allow value chart: true/false
Overbought
Oversold
Strategy 5:
Allow strategy 5: true/false
Reverse signal: true/false
Time filter for signals: the format must obbey the pattern HH:MM, being 2 digits for hour and 2 digits for minutes. Ex: 09:45. It uses broker's time.
Start time
End time
Entry1$: the value in $ for the initial entry, used for calculations of balance by the end of test
Martingale 1$: the value in $ for martingale 1, used for calculations of balance by the end of test. It's the entry value if the last entry was a loss
Martingale 2$: the value in $ for martingale 2, used for calculations of balance by the end of test. It's the entry value if the last entry was a loss
Martingale 3$: the value in $ for martingale 3, used for calculations of balance by the end of test. It's the entry value if the last entry was a loss
Martingale 4$: the value in $ for martingale 4, used for calculations of balance by the end of test. It's the entry value if the last entry was a loss
Martingale 5$: the value in $ for martingale 5, used for calculations of balance by the end of test. It's the entry value if the last entry was a loss
Martingale 6$: the value in $ for martingale 6, used for calculations of balance by the end of test. It's the entry value if the last entry was a loss
Martingale 7$: the value in $ for martingale 7, used for calculations of balance by the end of test. It's the entry value if the last entry was a loss
IMPORTANT: The sequence of martingales is interrupted if the value is zero.
% paid by broker: refers to broker's payout for a winning position. It's used for calculations of balance by the end of test
Martingale type: can be:
Next signal: the martingales entries are calculated only on the next signal of the indicator
Consecutive (next candle): martingales are calculated in sequence, in the following candles after a signal