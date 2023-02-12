Trend Enthusiasm Indicator

  • Indicators
  • eSoftrade
    eSoftrade

    eSoftrade

    eSoftrade
    Financial Tools
    eSoftrade is a French company developping indicators and expert advisors for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.
    We worked together with Dr. Elder to provide you tools for those platforms. We are also available for custom programming.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Introducing the Trend Enthusiasm Indicator (TEI), the ultimate tool for maximizing profits on the trading floor.

This innovative indicator combines the power of trend analysis with the excitement of market sentiment, providing traders with a unique edge in the ever-changing financial markets.

The TEI uses advanced algorithms to analyze the underlying trend of a financial instrument and the enthusiasm of traders to identify high-profit opportunities. This allows traders to capitalize on the combined force of the trend and trader sentiment, ensuring consistent profits with minimal risk.

Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, the TEI is the ideal tool for anyone looking to maximize their earnings and stay ahead of the game. Try it today and start making smarter, more profitable trades!


Recommended products
Bid Price Timer Indicator
Md Amzad Hossain
Indicators
Bid Price Timer Indicator — Precision Timing Meets Smart Price Tracking! Take your trading accuracy to the next level with the Bid Price Timer Indicator — a powerful tool designed for traders who value timing, precision, and clarity in every move. Key Features: Fixed Timer Display – Always visible on the right side of your chart (customizable X_Offset). Dynamic Price Tracking – The timer smoothly moves up and down following the Bid price in real time. Auto Repositioning – As
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Experts
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
GDS Renko Entry Helper
Andrey Goida
1 (1)
Indicators
GDS Renko Entry Helper - Free Renko Price Interaction Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Entry Helper is a free Renko price interaction indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders highlight important areas where price reacts, slows down, returns to a zone or changes behavior around support and resistance. The tool is designed for manual Renko analysis. It does not generate buy or sell signals and does not tell the trader when to enter the market. Its purpose is to help focus attention on area
FREE
MFOP Market Forecast
Oscar Josue Pin Bacuzoy
Indicators
Develop this indicator for periods of 30 minutes or more, focus on getting market trends right and making sure they are met. MFOP v8.1 gets straight to the point: it scans the market and tells you exactly when there is enough strength to enter a trade. This indicator doesn't do magic, it uses mathematical algorithms to filter out market noise, not enter into false breakouts and show you clear BUY (blue arrow) and SELL (red arrow) opportunities. It is designed and optimized specifically to take
Optimized Spike Detector Pro
Odete Argelio Simbine
Indicators
Obrigado por adquirir o detector de picos otimizado. Para instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. O Optimized Spike Detector Pro para MT5 é um indicador técnico de nível profissional projetado para identificar e capitalizar movimentos de preço bruscos e impulsivos (picos) em qualquer instrumento financeiro. Utilizando um núcleo sofisticado com múltiplos algoritmos, ele distingue expansões significativas de volatilidade do r
AB ZoneMatrix
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works –   Base-departure detection — algorithmically finds consolidation bases (overlapping range with compressed volatility) followed by displacement departures. Patterns: Drop-Base-Rally, Rally-Base-Drop, Rally-Base-Rally, Drop-Base-Drop — detected structurally, not by candle names. –   Strength score (0–100) — from departure velocity, time-at-base, freshness (each revisit decays the score), higher-timeframe confluence and origin volume. –   Lifecycle — Fresh, Tested (decaying), Broken
FREE
CoioteCandlePVA
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
5 (1)
Indicators
Candle com coloração de Volume Price Analysis  (VPA) segundo as definições da Anna Coulling, é possível configurar períodos de  climax e rising, fator de extreme e fator de rising. Pode-se usar volume real ou volume de ticks. O VPA considera a variação de preço por volume do período, indicando se um movimento está recebendo ignição, está em seu climax ou se já não existe mais interesse.
FREE
Mean Reversal Heikin Ashi Indicator
Renato Takahashi
Indicators
Mean Reversal Heikin Ashi Indicator calculates special trade reversal points based on Heikin Ashi candlesticks patterns. This indicator can be used on all symbols, even in Forex or B3 Brazillian Markets. You can configure just the position of each arrow. Then, after include the indicator on the graphic, pay attention on each arrow that indicates a long or short trade.
ORCAS Trend Detector
Mehrdad Shoghi
Indicators
. . is designed for traders who want a clean and practical way to identify bullish and bearish trend changes directly on the MT5 chart. The indicator uses a dual high/low smoothing engine to detect market direction and show a clear active trend line. When the market confirms a bullish or bearish flip
Xtrade Trend Detector
Dago Elkana Samuel Dadie
Indicators
Xtrade Trend Detector is an indicator capable of finding the best opportunities to take a position in any stock market. Indeed, it is a great tool for scalpers but also for Daytraders. You could therefore use it to identify areas to trade, it fits easily on a chart. I use it to detect trends on Big timeframes and take positions on Small timeframes. Don't hesitate to give me a feedback if you test it.
Niubility Trend For MT5
Qizhen Ma
Indicators
Niubility Trend  Niubility Trend  displays the trend direction for all time frames in real time. You'll see at a glance at which direction the trends are running, how long they last and how powerful they are. All this makes it an easy-to-use trend trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders. Features Easy to trade Customizable colors and sizes It is non-repainting and non-backpainting It is fantastic as a trailing stop method It implements alerts of all kinds
Vertex Structure Dashboard
Keattisuk Viriyasu
Indicators
Vertex Structure Dashboard delivers a complete multi-timeframe market structure analysis in a single, compact panel. It monitors up to 9   timeframes simultaneously and displays trend bias, structural breaks, momentum, and value zones in real time — no tab-switching, no manual   tracking.   The panel is fully draggable and collapsible. Its position persists across timeframe changes through GlobalVariables, so your layout stays   exactly where you placed it.   How It Works   Each enabled tim
DoubleBB Marsi
Park Suchun
Indicators
DoubleBB MARSI — All-in-One Chart Tool Optimized for Day Trading Your price position · Market sentiment · Entry signals — all on one screen In One Line DoubleBB MARSI integrates the three essentials of day trading — daily reference levels · RSI sentiment · Double Bollinger Band signals — into a single chart, helping traders make faster and more confident decisions. Three Benefits You Get DoubleBB MARSI is more than a basic indicator — it gives you everything you need across the entire da
FXmans SMC Market Structure
Emir Arabghannad
Indicators
Product Name: FXmans Pro SMC Structure Description: Navigate the markets with institutional precision. FXmans Pro SMC Structure is an advanced, algorithmically optimized indicator designed to decode Smart Money Concepts (SMC) directly on your chart. Built on a highly secure and lightweight engine, this tool avoids the lag of standard pivot points by utilizing Bill Williams' Fractal logic for laser-accurate market structure mapping. Whether you are a day trader or a swing trader, this indicator f
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Indicators
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
RSI Scanner with Alerts MT5
Keith Watford
Indicators
A useful scanner/dashboard that shows the RSI values for multiple symbols and Time-frames. It can be easily hidden/displayed with a simple click on the scanner man top left of the dashboard. You can input upper and lower RSI values and the colours can be set to show when above/below these values. The default values are 70 and 30. There are also input colours for when the RSI is above or below 50 (but not exceeding the upper/lower levels Symbols and time-frames are input separated by commas. S
SMC Structure Markup
Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
4.69 (16)
Indicators
Overview The Smart Money Structure Markup Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures based on popular Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies. This indicator detects micro-market structures, providing insights into price movements and potential trend changes. It highlights important elements such as valid Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Inducement (IDM), helping traders to make informed decisions. Key Features Ma
FREE
TilsonT3
Jonathan Pereira
5 (1)
Indicators
Tillson's T3 moving average was introduced to the world of technical analysis in the article ''A Better Moving Average'', published in the American magazine Technical Analysis of Stock Commodities. Developed by Tim Tillson, analysts and traders of futures markets soon became fascinated with this technique that smoothes the price series while decreasing the lag (lag) typical of trend-following systems.
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3 (1)
Indicators
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicators
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indicators
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Adaptive Trend Lines
Henri Salvatore Bigatti
4.76 (25)
Indicators
This indicator shows the TLH and TLL and some trendlines that allow us to estimate the trend of market.  It also shows the values of the angles of the lines in percentage in points (pip) , the standard deviation, and the trend of each line, and when it breaks the lines of support and resistance (TLH and TLL). And finally, it also shows the points identified as supports and resistances through the fractal algorithm in the graph. The high and low trend lines are supported by the highs and lows, th
FREE
MTF ParabolicSAR
Ebrah Ssali
Indicators
MTF Parabolic SAR Maximize your trading efficiency with the Multi-Timeframe Parabolic SAR Trend and Momentum Dashboard. Designed for serious traders who value clarity over clutter, this tool aggregates price action across six timeframes into a single, sleek visual interface.  By combining that reliable classic Parabolic SAR logic with advanced momentum scoring and risk assessment, this indicator transforms raw data into actionable trade signals.  The Strategic Edge: Why This Indicator? Most tra
Smart Reversal Prophets
Loys Steve Dzene Tagne
Indicators
Avez-vous toujours rêvé de pouvoir entrer sur le marché juste après la clôture d'une bougie… et de voir le marché évoluer immédiatement dans votre sens ? Avez-vous toujours souhaité détecter les retournements de tendance plus tôt, éviter les faux signaux et, surtout, saisir les tendances longues avant la majorité des traders ? Aujourd'hui, je vais vous présenter mon nouvel indicateur : Prophète du retournement intelligent. Contrairement aux indicateurs traditionnels qui réagissent avec un certa
Sweep Liquidity
Nawal Kishor Yadav
Indicators
Liquidity Sweep Pro v3.2 — Smart Money Liquidity Detection Professional indicator designed to detect institutional liquidity sweeps in real time. Identifies Buy-Side Liquidity (BSL) and Sell-Side Liquidity (SSL) sweeps with automatic Strong and Weak classification. Main Features: • Real-time detection of BSL and SSL sweeps • Strong vs Weak sweep classification based on wick ratio, body close, and volume • Built-in quality filters:    - Wick Ratio Filter (adjustable for Strong & Weak)    - Vo
FREE
DRB Dynamic Range Breakout
Husain Ahmed
Indicators
DRB Dynamic Range Breakout DRB Dynamic Range Breakout is a non-repainting MT5 indicator designed to detect structured price-reaction zones and generate confirmed buy and sell signals. Signals are confirmed only after the candle closes. Once confirmed, signals do not repaint, disappear, or move to another candle. Each signal can display an entry reference, stop-loss level, and up to ten configurable profit targets. Key Features Non-repainting signals after candle close Suitable for Forex, gold,
Confluence Scope
Brigetd Milena Mora Martinez
Indicators
Confluence Scope consolidates four classic signal engines across up to nine timeframes into a single horizontal panel. It helps identify when momentum, strength and CCI alignment converge on the same direction.   FEATURES   - Four engines per timeframe: Stochastic, RSI, fast CCI entry, slow CCI trend - Nine timeframes from M1 to MN1, each independently toggleable - Per-timeframe verdict from MIXED up to four-star BUY or SELL - Adaptive panel that scales with the subwindow width - Native popup,
FREE
ICT Concept Asian Killzone
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Indicators
Link to our products: LINK The ICT Asian Killzone Indicator delivers a professional, institutional-grade framework by precisely defining the Asian trading session from 00:00 to 04:00 GMT with absolute accuracy. It streamlines market structure analysis by isolating liquidity accumulation, range formation, and volatility compression during the Asian session. Built for serious ICT and Smart Money traders, it enhances strategic decision-making, execution confidence, and Tokyo session directional bi
TheStrat Patterns MT5
Robert Gerald Wood
Indicators
This indicator will draw patterns based on   Rob Smith's   The Strat   as they emerge in real time on your chart. As price evolves,   TheStrat   offers 18 distinct price action patterns that can help you get good entries in the market. Each pattern involves two or three candles, and this indicator will draw a bounding box around the candles and name the pattern. The indicator also shows when a potential setup is forming, known by stratters as an Actionable signal. Candles Each candle is defin
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.78 (143)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (10)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.43 (53)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (8)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
More from author
Volume Weighted MA
eSoftrade
Indicators
Volume-Weighted Moving Average (VW-MA) is a Moving Average weighted by volume. Standard moving averages use prices and simply ignore traded volumes. Volume-Weighted Moving Average indicator responds to this. Note that unlike stock market, Foreign Exchange market is not centralized. Orders and volumes are not shared among brokers. As a consequence, volumes used in Volume-Weighted Moving Average are depending on your broker. However, ECN accounts are the solution. ECN (stands for Electronic Commun
Volume Weighted MACD
eSoftrade
Indicators
Volume Weighted MACD Volume Weighted MACD (VW-MACD) was created by Buff Dormeier and described in his book Investing With Volume Analysis . It represents the convergence and divergence of volume-weighted price trends. The inclusion of volume allows the VW-MACD to be generally more responsive and reliable than the traditional MACD.   What is MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)? Moving Average Convergence Divergence was created by Gerald Appel in 1979. Standard MACD plots the difference b
Twiggs Money Flow Index
eSoftrade
Indicators
Twiggs Money Flow Index was created by Collin Twiggs. It is derived from Chaikin Money Flow Index but uses true ranges instead of highs minus lows to prevent spikes due to gaps. It is also using a smoothing exponential moving average to prevent spikes in volumes to alter results. The exponential moving average is the one described by Welles Wilder for many of his indicators. When Twiggs Money Flow Index is above 0, players are accumulating and thus prices are subject to move higher. When Twiggs
Money Flow Index Multiple timeframes
eSoftrade
Indicators
Money Flow Index is a multiple timeframes indicator that displays the Money Flow Index of any timeframe. It helps you to focus on long term money flow before using the money flow of current timeframe. You can add as many Money Flow Index - Multiple timeframes as desired. Refer to the screenshots to see the M30 / H1 / H4 Money Flow Indexes in the same window for example.
Golden Pattern
eSoftrade
Indicators
The Golden Pattern is a 3-candlestick configuration based on the golden ratio from the Fibonacci sequence. The golden ratio is 1.618. Its variations include 0.618, 2.618, and 3.618. In this indicator, results are best with 2.618. The Golden   pattern is composed of a normal candle, followed by a bigger one, with a close price at least 2.618 times the size of the first candle.  Bullish Golden Pattern is made of bullish candles, whereas Bearish Golden Pattern is made of bearish candles. In addit
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review