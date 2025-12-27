Gold Smart Sniper Pro

Short Description: A specialized technical indicator designed for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. It automatically identifies market swings, plots key 0.382 and 0.618 Fibonacci retracement levels, and sen mobile push nothiations not sat 面紙 面 面 面面 筆/內托are detected.

【Key Features】

Dual Monitoring Mode: Simultaneously tracks the 0.382 (Shallow Retracement) and 0.618 (Deep Retracement) levels.

Automatic Swing Identification: Automatically calculates highs and lows based on the Lookback period, eliminating the need for manual drawing.

Price Action Filtering: Integrates Price Action logic. Alerts are triggered only when the price interacts with key levels accompanied by specific reversal patterns, helping to filter out market noise.

Real-time Calculation: Displays historical calculation results immediately upon loading, even during market closures or weekends, facilitating back-testing analysis.

Multi-Platform Alerts: Supports MT5 Desktop pop-ups, Sound alerts, and Mobile App Push notifications.

🛠️ Core Technical Advantages

1. Dynamic Adaptive Fibonacci Levels Unlike traditional manual drawings, this program adjusts automatically with price movements. When the market creates a new high or low, the support and resistance lines update synchronously.

2. Two-Tier Alert System The tool categorizes market opportunities into two monitoring levels:

Aggressive Mode (0.382): Suitable for monitoring shallow pullbacks during strong trending markets.

Conservative Mode (0.618): Suitable for monitoring deep retracements and potential major support areas.

3. Optimized Performance & Interface

Full English Interface: Ensures compatibility with all system languages, preventing font display errors.

Smart Memory Management: Utilizes optimized code structures to ensure the indicator runs efficiently without consuming excessive system resources.

4. Data Pre-load Mechanism Built-in initialization logic ensures that historical data is loaded and calculated correctly when the indicator is applied to the chart, preventing blank display issues for new users.

[Risk Warning] Trading involves significant risk. This indicator provides technical analysis assistance but does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please manage your risk strictly.




