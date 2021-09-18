HoD LoD Time Price Studies

4.2
High of the Day and Low of the day Time and Price Fractal Studies is an indicator that will help you identify certain patterns that tend to repeat themseleves at certail times of the day or at certain prices. 

It is used to study Daily Highs ad Lows in relation to time and price. 

You will get to answer certail questions like:

At what time of day does this market usually turn around.
At what price does the market turn. Is it at round numbers etc
Reviews 5
kel amir
69
kel amir 2026.05.29 16:06 
 

.

David Fox
991
David Fox 2022.11.03 07:58 
 

This and his other indicators are very good, useful tools to have on screen. Many thanks

Sebastian Schmidt
1395
Sebastian Schmidt 2022.08.01 18:19 
 

Good job, thanks for providing so many high quality indicators for free!!! A look is really worth it, very likely one or the other will accidentally find exactly what he was looking for a long time.

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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The Central Bank Dealers Range (CBDR) is a key ICT concept, used to project potential highs and lows for the day based on market conditions during a specific time window. The CBDR is utilized to forecast price movements in both bullish and bearish market conditions. By identifying this range, traders can better anticipate the price levels that may form as the day progresses. CBDR and Standard Deviation A key feature of the CBDR is its application of standard deviation , a statistical measure u
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This indicator was created based on posts from forex factory thread titled There is no Magic Moving Average - You need only one - by @andose2 a.k.a Andrei Florin. If you want to know about how to use this trading strategy please go and read  https://www.forexfactory.com/thread/691864-there-is-no-magic-moving-average-you. Note: Below are extracts some of the posts . Estabilish a trend, based on Market Cycles, then go   only long in the Markup Phase   and   only short in the Decline phase ,   st
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The Monthly Weekly Open Line is an indicator that plots: The current month open line that will extend till the last week on the month. Weekly lines that span the look back days period that you have set . Each line will extend from the respective weekly Monday zero GMT till friday of the respective week. Monthly and Weekly open lines can be used to build very powerfull anc consistent trading strategies. They act as natural S/R price barriers.
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Template name allows you to write custom text that will show up on your charts. It allows you to position the text anywhere including selecting any color that you prefer. You can position the text at any of the 4 corners of your chart screen. This custom text can aid as a watermark for your screen shots. This text can act as a unique and true signature for your charts.
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Aurthur Musendame
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The order block locator is powered by three main search algorithms thar can be used to find order blocks. Simple Fractal Search Algorithm Naive Fractal Movers Algorithm Candle Transition Algorithm You can even combine the power of your 2 favourite algorithms and get the best of both worlds: Mixed Algorithm (Naive Fractal + Candle transition) Mixed Algorithm (Simple Fractal + Candle Transition Simple Fractal Search Algorithm The algorithm finds the fractals based on your setting paramers for c
Period Multi Candle Tracer
Aurthur Musendame
Indicators
The Higher Timeframe Multiple Candle Tracker is designed to provide a snapshot of what the selected higher timeframe candles look like. It plots the N most recent candles after the current price. This tool is especially useful for traders who want to understand how the current higher timeframe candle may develop. You can choose the higher or lower timeframe from the available options. By default, bearish candles are displayed in red and bullish candles in green. The indicator also allows customi
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kel amir
69
kel amir 2026.05.29 16:06 
 

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Maurizio Francia
322
Maurizio Francia 2025.04.28 20:12 
 

It would be nice to complete this useful indicator with selection or number of bars or start with study date. Thanks and compliments.

David Fox
991
David Fox 2022.11.03 07:58 
 

This and his other indicators are very good, useful tools to have on screen. Many thanks

Mihanano Shirilele
23
Mihanano Shirilele 2022.09.16 12:35 
 

Great indicator .It would be nice be able to chose a daily rage

Aurthur Musendame
95776
Reply from developer Aurthur Musendame 2022.12.06 06:48
WIll look and add the ability to chose any timeframe of your choosing
Sebastian Schmidt
1395
Sebastian Schmidt 2022.08.01 18:19 
 

Good job, thanks for providing so many high quality indicators for free!!! A look is really worth it, very likely one or the other will accidentally find exactly what he was looking for a long time.

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