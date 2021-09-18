HoD LoD Time Price Studies
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 21 September 2021
This and his other indicators are very good, useful tools to have on screen. Many thanks
Good job, thanks for providing so many high quality indicators for free!!! A look is really worth it, very likely one or the other will accidentally find exactly what he was looking for a long time.
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It would be nice to complete this useful indicator with selection or number of bars or start with study date. Thanks and compliments.
This and his other indicators are very good, useful tools to have on screen. Many thanks
Great indicator .It would be nice be able to chose a daily rage
Good job, thanks for providing so many high quality indicators for free!!! A look is really worth it, very likely one or the other will accidentally find exactly what he was looking for a long time.
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