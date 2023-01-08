Great trending and ranging price action bars
- Indicators
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Minh Truong PhamHello, my name is Pham and I am a programmer and trader! At here, I create amazing forex indicators and expert advisors for Metatrader.
I will try:
+ Provide best tools base on my 5 years experience as a trader and 10 years as a programmer.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The problem with trading candlestick patterns becomes obvious, after some experience in live markets. Hypothetical branching of candlestick patterns, are not necessary for successful trading. As a Price action trader, my principle is to keep things simple and consistent. My focus is on buying and selling pressure, which is visible in market structure. Trade Management and discipline are my secondary core elements.
This indicator detect 4 Simple but Effective Price action Patterns!
Yellow = Inside Bar – Breakout Patterns
Orange = Outside Bar – Breakout Patterns
Green/Red = Pin Bars - Great Revesal pattern
Aqua/Fuchsia = Shaved Bars - Buying/Selling Pressure