Great trending and ranging price action bars

Indicator is best used in lower timeframes for high probability scalp entry levels. The Arrows DO NOT reprint (which is rather unique for such an indicator) and makes it a lot easier to backtest. As well as use as an entry indicator as the once you've backtested to measure the probability, it results in high confidence in the signals (as you know if it prints an arrow, it is already 100% certain the signal is valid and will not remove it on the next bar). Obviously the above statement does not m