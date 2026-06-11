New York AM Session Profile

5

New York AM Session Profile
NY AM Session Profiling Framework | Non-Repainting | Real-Time | FX & Index Presets | MT4 Version Available


Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook:

MT4 Version:

Indicator Overview

The New York AM Session Profile Framework is a professional market-structure visualization tool designed for traders who study liquidity, session behaviour, and institutional price delivery. Instead of generating buy or sell signals, it transforms the New York AM session into a clean structural framework that allows traders to observe:

  •  Session Opens
  •  Liquidity Sweeps
  •  Equilibrium
  •  Block-to-Block Relationships
  •  Rejection and Distribution Behaviour

directly on a single chart.


The indicator is built entirely around the New York AM session. Its objective is not to generate trading signals, but to help traders study price behaviour, structure, flow, and sequence within a clearly defined session framework.

The trading day is decomposed into 4-hour blocks and projected as dashboard candles beside price, displaying complete OHLC and range information. The same structure is mapped directly onto the chart using vertical period separators and labelled high/low levels, allowing traders to follow the developing session narrative on any execution timeframe.

The core problem it solves is chart fragmentation. Traders who monitor AM-session structure often need to track multiple 4-hour blocks, the AM Open, session equilibrium, and liquidity interactions across several charts and manual drawings. This indicator consolidates the entire New York AM framework into a single clean overlay.

Liquidity sweep behaviour is automatically highlighted. When a 4-hour block sweeps the previous block's high or low and an M5 candle subsequently closes back inside the range, the indicator marks the swept level and prints an "S" to identify the confirmed rejection. Desktop, mobile, and email alerts can be generated upon confirmation.

Two market presets are included:

• FX / Metals / Crypto
  - 1AM ET
  - 5AM ET
  - 9AM ET

• Index (NAS100 / USTEC / US100)
  - 2AM ET
  - 6AM ET
  - 10AM ET

A broker timezone adjustment input allows the session framework to remain aligned across different server times.

This is not a signal indicator. It does not generate buy or sell arrows. It is a structural and educational framework intended for discretionary traders who execute their own models.


Key Features

• New York AM Session displayed as three 4-hour dashboard candles
  (adjustable block count)

• Selectable HTF Power of 3 candle
  (Daily, H4, H1, Weekly)

• Full OHLC projection with connector lines

• AM Open level derived exclusively from the AM session

• AM Session 50% Equilibrium level

• Previous-day overnight reference integration

• Complete 4-hour block framework:
  • Vertical separators
  • High/Low projection lines
  • Adjustable lookback
  • Custom colours
  • Custom widths
  • Custom styles
  • Adjustable label size

• Block-to-block liquidity sweep detection

• Confirmed "S" rejection identification on M5 close

• Desktop alerts

• Mobile push notifications

• Email alerts

• FX / Metals / Crypto preset

• NAS100 / USTEC / US100 preset

• Adjustable broker timezone offset

• Optional modules (disabled by default):
  • Session Boxes
  • PDH / PDL
  • PWH / PWL
  • New York Initial Balance (NY IB High/Low)

• Non-Repainting

• Real-Time Operation

• Multi-Asset Compatible

• Works on Any Symbol

• Works on Any Timeframe


----------------------------------------

Developer Support

New York AM Session Profile is designed, developed, and maintained by Ravi Gurung.

If you have any questions before/after purchasing, need assistance with setup, or require clarification regarding any feature, please send a private message through MQL5.

Every message is personally reviewed and answered directly by the developer.

Your feedback, suggestions, and feature requests are always welcome.

Reviews 1
man1980
2347
man1980 2026.06.19 09:34 
 

Really useful indicator. It helps me quickly see the New York AM session high and low without having to mark everything manually. Clean, accurate, and easy to use. It's become part of my daily trading routine, especially when trading Gold and looking for liquidity sweeps and reversals.

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man1980
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man1980 2026.06.19 09:34 
 

Really useful indicator. It helps me quickly see the New York AM session high and low without having to mark everything manually. Clean, accurate, and easy to use. It's become part of my daily trading routine, especially when trading Gold and looking for liquidity sweeps and reversals.

Ravi Gurung
1269
Reply from developer Ravi Gurung 2026.06.19 15:32
Thank you for the thoughtful review and kind words. I'm glad the framework is helping simplify your chart analysis and has become part of your daily routine. It's especially rewarding to hear that you're finding value in the liquidity sweep and session-structure aspects of the tool. I truly appreciate your support and feedback. Wishing you continued success in your trading journey.
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