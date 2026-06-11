New York AM Session Profile

NY AM Session Profiling Framework | Non-Repainting | Real-Time | FX & Index Presets | MT4 Version Available

Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook:

MT4 Version:

Indicator Overview

The New York AM Session Profile Framework is a professional market-structure visualization tool designed for traders who study liquidity, session behaviour, and institutional price delivery. Instead of generating buy or sell signals, it transforms the New York AM session into a clean structural framework that allows traders to observe:





Session Opens

Liquidity Sweeps

Equilibrium

Block-to-Block Relationships

Rejection and Distribution Behaviour

directly on a single chart.



The indicator is built entirely around the New York AM session. Its objective is not to generate trading signals, but to help traders study price behaviour, structure, flow, and sequence within a clearly defined session framework.





The trading day is decomposed into 4-hour blocks and projected as dashboard candles beside price, displaying complete OHLC and range information. The same structure is mapped directly onto the chart using vertical period separators and labelled high/low levels, allowing traders to follow the developing session narrative on any execution timeframe.





The core problem it solves is chart fragmentation. Traders who monitor AM-session structure often need to track multiple 4-hour blocks, the AM Open, session equilibrium, and liquidity interactions across several charts and manual drawings. This indicator consolidates the entire New York AM framework into a single clean overlay.





Liquidity sweep behaviour is automatically highlighted. When a 4-hour block sweeps the previous block's high or low and an M5 candle subsequently closes back inside the range, the indicator marks the swept level and prints an "S" to identify the confirmed rejection. Desktop, mobile, and email alerts can be generated upon confirmation.





Two market presets are included:





• FX / Metals / Crypto

- 1AM ET

- 5AM ET

- 9AM ET





• Index (NAS100 / USTEC / US100)

- 2AM ET

- 6AM ET

- 10AM ET





A broker timezone adjustment input allows the session framework to remain aligned across different server times.





This is not a signal indicator. It does not generate buy or sell arrows. It is a structural and educational framework intended for discretionary traders who execute their own models.









Key Features





• New York AM Session displayed as three 4-hour dashboard candles

(adjustable block count)





• Selectable HTF Power of 3 candle

(Daily, H4, H1, Weekly)





• Full OHLC projection with connector lines





• AM Open level derived exclusively from the AM session





• AM Session 50% Equilibrium level





• Previous-day overnight reference integration





• Complete 4-hour block framework:

Vertical separators

High/Low projection lines

Adjustable lookback

Custom colours

Custom widths

Custom styles

Adjustable label size





• Block-to-block liquidity sweep detection





• Confirmed "S" rejection identification on M5 close





• Desktop alerts





• Mobile push notifications





• Email alerts





• FX / Metals / Crypto preset





• NAS100 / USTEC / US100 preset





• Adjustable broker timezone offset





• Optional modules (disabled by default):

Session Boxes

PDH / PDL

PWH / PWL

New York Initial Balance (NY IB High/Low)





• Non-Repainting





• Real-Time Operation





• Multi-Asset Compatible





• Works on Any Symbol



