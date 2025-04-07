Lux Trade XAU

4.5

Lux Trade XAU is an automated trading advisor designed for intraday trading on the XAUUSD (gold) pair. It uses technical analysis tools and adaptive logic to operate during periods of high market activity.


Key Features:

Developed for XAUUSD

The advisor is tailored for trading one of the most volatile instruments — gold paired with the US dollar.

Market Condition Analysis

Combines candlestick patterns, support/resistance levels, and technical indicators to evaluate potential setups.

Fully Automated Trading

All steps — from market analysis to order closure — are executed automatically based on predefined settings.

Adaptive Strategy Logic

Adjusts to changing market behavior and modifies its approach based on current conditions.

Risk Management Tools

Supports Stop Loss, Take Profit, and trailing stop functionality to manage open positions.

Easy Setup

Simple to install and launch — just add the advisor to the chart and apply your settings.

Suitable for Different Experience Levels

Can be used by both beginners and experienced traders looking to automate part of their trading routine.


How Lux Trade XAU Works:


Once applied to the XAUUSD chart, the advisor monitors price movements, volatility levels, and technical signals. When conditions are met, it automatically opens a trade with defined risk management parameters and manages it until closure.


The advisor is designed for use during high-activity trading hours (London and US sessions), but the trading schedule can be customized.


Reviews 2
_ KING
78
_ KING 2025.05.01 10:43 
 

I have already purchased it, can you send me the parameters of XAU?

Jeanvz
20
Jeanvz 2025.04.11 12:42 
 

Not the same on a live account, only losses, but on backtest it is very good, but there is now a new update out, hoping for the best

Filter:
Reply to review