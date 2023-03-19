TopBottomEA

4.55
  • Experts
  • lizhi fu
    lizhi fu

    lizhi fu

    4.3 (74)
    I have been engaged in the foreign exchange industry for over 15 years, and have been skilled in manual trading and programming intelligence
    3 products 13 comments
  • Version: 1.31
  • Updated: 22 October 2023
  • Activations: 10
TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years.
Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the target price of $ 4999 until, after the purchase, EA work period, you can and our real observation account trading record comparison.
Please contact us if you encounter installation and EA backtesting problems; you can get a free "Band trend indicator" indicator after 8 days of purchase.
To join the public group: click here
Challenge Minimum Funds Real Account : https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1575208 Quality [Reliability] 5 frames.During the New Crown virus, EA trading broke down for a year and the server expired for reasons.
Support currency: GBPCAD, EURSGD，other varieties will be added one after another, we aim to make money, only choose the best, the currency is not more in the fine, so that the income is more stable.
Support cycle: M1 chart
Recommended platforms: icmarkets platform original spread account, fpmarkets platform raw spread account, exness platform zero-point account. In order to gain more and unified effect, it is best to use the icmarkets platform, so that it is convenient to compare with our real observation account trading records.
Position recommendations: for the retracement of sensitive friends recommended 1000 position two coins were hung 0.03 hands; for the retracement of insensitive friends, it is recommended that 1000 position two coins were hung 0.05 hands.
How to use: Load into GBPCAD and EURSGD  1M charts respectively, no need to adjust any parameters, just follow the position recommendations to adjust the lot size.

Risk warning: Please use the EA strictly in accordance with the recommendations and suggestions listed above. If you change the currency pair or do not adjust your position lot size as recommended, you do so at your own risk.

The erection of the correct use of EA mentality and philosophy:
1, whether there is a single by the market decision, maybe a day a single are not, maybe a day top a few days of single volume, the greater the market the more single volume.
2, a perfect EA curve is often up and down fluctuating back and forth to grow up. Only Martin class strategy curve is straight, but at any time will return to zero.
3, do not trade with a quick success mentality, a good EA is not every day a profit, each EA has its specific most suitable market, in 80% of the unsuitable market may be a flat profit and loss or a small profit, in 20% of the suitable market may be a fast pull-up profit, can not tolerate 80% of the ordeal, there is no 20% fast pull-up gains.
4, in the spirit of sound investment mentality, under the premise of sound, the pursuit of reasonable long-term stable returns; against relying on luck, no stop-loss, dead carry, etc., behind the lurking huge risks; stop-loss for profit, in the constant stop-loss and stop gain in the boom of stable long-term gains.
5, manual manipulation requires a mindset, the use of EA also requires a good mindset, the use of EA is like planting vegetables, the more frequent attention the more growth is missing, because you are slowly experiencing this time process, always think too slow. When you do not care when you do not know the growth is very high, please erect the right investment mindset, do not be impatient.
6, slow = fast: is when the EA framework in 【once only a single, strict stop loss】 constraints, can stabilize the growth, it means that the risk is controllable, that is, slow is equal to fast.

7, fast = burst: is when the EA framework in [no stop loss, dead carry single] under the loose conditions, it means that the risk is uncontrollable, that is, fast is equal to burst.

Parameter description:

Lost // lot size of opened trades on signal
Compoundinterestswitch // The compound interest switch, by default, is off.
Risk // Compound interest position value, the higher the number the larger the position.
ParameterSwitching //false state is an automatic parameter, true state is an adjustable parameter (the parameters controlled by the switch are: Volatility, StopLoss, Profit)
Volatility //volatility parameter, the larger the parameter the lower the volume of orders
StopLoss // Stop Loss parameter
Profit // stop loss parameter
Pointdifferencelimit // spread parameter, does not work when the platform spread exceeds it
Displayswitch // data panel switch, default is off
Magic //Grinding Art No.
CommentName //Comment parameter, you can name it as you like
Reviews 56
D T
257
D T 2024.04.18 04:25 
 

good

Jayzhangzhe
229
Jayzhangzhe 2024.02.29 05:58 
 

Pretty stable EA,would like to go with it in long-term.

LDtrader
90
LDtrader 2024.02.27 03:58 
 

Great EA.

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Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
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For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
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Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
Experts
RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
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1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
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Band trend indicator
lizhi fu
4 (18)
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A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. How to get this indicator for free: Learn more Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79--> 99 --> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't underst
TopBottomEA MT5
lizhi fu
4.17 (12)
Experts
TopBottomEA advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of about 12 hours. New on the EA activity price: $598, every three days up $100, price process: 398 --> 498 --> 598...... Up to the target price of $ 4999. If you encounter installation and EA backtesting problems, please contact us
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Kai Xiang Tan
223
Kai Xiang Tan 2025.05.08 03:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hani Hamdan
785
Hani Hamdan 2024.06.18 11:44 
 

I have tested this EA for several months on demo accounts with exness and later with icmarkets as requested by their team, but the results are not worth its price, I have already posted the results in the comments.

lizhi fu
4531
Reply from developer lizhi fu 2024.06.20 09:30
Hello, the market price is cyclical, small market will not have any orders, sometimes it may last a few months are small market, sometimes last half a year or a year is a big market. These are cyclical in nature, and the same as the seasons of the year, it is not possible to market all the same each season. As long as the long-term hanging down is stable profit gain, too short a period of time is unable to assess an EA. please pay attention to our real account trading record.
Pui Hang Brian Chan
269
Pui Hang Brian Chan 2024.05.08 12:41 
 

8 May 2024

I have been using this EA for about a week. The author responded quickly to my comments. I'm looking forward to its performance and will update again.

19 Jun 2024

I have a real account in ic market. From April 22nd to now, EA has placed a total of ten orders. Today's summary is a slight loss. I haven't realized the value of this EA yet, I will update here from time to time.

Trading CCY: EURSGD,GBPCAD

9 Dec 2024

After six months of testing, I am absolutely sure that this EA is not worth the price. Past data really does not represent the future. I will not waste any more time.

D T
257
D T 2024.04.18 04:25 
 

good

Jayzhangzhe
229
Jayzhangzhe 2024.02.29 05:58 
 

Pretty stable EA,would like to go with it in long-term.

LDtrader
90
LDtrader 2024.02.27 03:58 
 

Great EA.

Jerry Catungal
181
Jerry Catungal 2024.02.25 13:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Raph1982
19
Raph1982 2024.02.17 10:52 
 

I am very happy with the EA so far. It seems to be a very stabile and reliable expert advisor.

tonha39
68
tonha39 2024.01.23 11:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

haobo305
21
haobo305 2023.12.05 04:07 
 

I've been using this EA for 3 months now. This EA has small retracements and is stable and reassuring. I can sleep peacefully every night and then get up the next day and see steady growth in my account. I have used many types of EA's and this is the best one I have ever used, even as a retirement account.

Daniil Naumenko
49
Daniil Naumenko 2023.12.01 09:18 
 

Hello guys, That is the most stable EA at the whole market. Trades are pretty same with backtesting. It makes stable profit. Support is also great. I find this EA better than 99% on market and even cheaper than all expansive EA's that will blow up your capital.

noue
158
noue 2023.11.22 17:52 
 

Long term scammer, please be careful.

lizhi fu
4531
Reply from developer lizhi fu 2023.11.23 14:44
Hello, please tell us about some of the problems you are experiencing and wonder why you are boycotting the reviews? All of our friends who have purchased it have said that it works well, unless you are using it incorrectly, you can contact me to help you. In addition, our official website has so many years of real trading records, you can also check your own pending order records. If you are using the same platform as us, you will generally have exactly the same trading results. The erection of the correct use of EA mentality and philosophy:
1, whether there is a single by the market decision, maybe a day a single are not, maybe a day top a few days of single volume, the greater the market the more single volume.
2, a perfect EA curve is often up and down fluctuating back and forth to grow up. Only Martin class strategy curve is straight, but at any time will return to zero.
3, do not trade with a quick success mentality, a good EA is not every day a profit, each EA has its specific most suitable market, in 80% of the unsuitable market may be a flat profit and loss or a small profit, in 20% of the suitable market may be a fast pull-up profit, can not tolerate 80% of the ordeal, there is no 20% fast pull-up gains.
4, in the spirit of sound investment mentality, under the premise of sound, the pursuit of reasonable long-term stable returns; against relying on luck, no stop-loss, dead carry, etc., behind the lurking huge risks; stop-loss for profit, in the constant stop-loss and stop gain in the boom of stable long-term gains.
5, manual manipulation requires a mindset, the use of EA also requires a good mindset, the use of EA is like planting vegetables, the more frequent attention the more growth is missing, because you are slowly experiencing this time process, always think too slow. When you do not care when you do not know the growth is very high, please erect the right investment mindset, do not be impatient.
6, slow = fast: is when the EA framework in 【once only a single, strict stop loss】 constraints, can stabilize the growth, it means that the risk is controllable, that is, slow is equal to fast.
7, fast = burst: is when the EA framework in [no stop loss, dead carry single] under the loose conditions, it means that the risk is uncontrollable, that is, fast is equal to burst.
Tsuyoshi Arikuma
839
Tsuyoshi Arikuma 2023.10.21 19:31 
 

Excellent EA... Follows the FIFO rules, works for US Brokers.

Abdalla11
93
Abdalla11 2023.10.20 21:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Coy0te
231
Coy0te 2023.10.06 08:57 
 

Safe and reliable ea, you can sleep well at night knowing your account will grow steadily.

Kwok Joshua
53
Kwok Joshua 2023.09.21 15:24 
 

Just bought this EA, and want to get the Band trend indicator

lizhi fu
4531
Reply from developer lizhi fu 2023.09.21 15:34
Hi, please contact me for collection after 8 days of purchase, thank you!
Cao Ze Hao
1643
Cao Ze Hao 2023.09.16 16:17 
 

I bought the EA in April this year and have been trading for a few months. I really like the solid performance of this EA! Thanks ~

xpforex
2053
xpforex 2023.08.09 17:55 
 

Extremely good EA entry same as backtest

Hao Lin Zhu
182
Hao Lin Zhu 2023.07.31 16:34 
 

这是一款很不错的ea，稳健准确

Mike Goldman
3807
Mike Goldman 2023.07.14 16:17 
 

Good EA so far. Quite stable and does not use any dangerous methods like martingale etc..

123
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