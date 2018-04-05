OPTMIZE EA BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE. The EA is optimizable and is build and optimized from Jan 2022. Real futures data was used in making.

Dow Jones Lot Trader was made with machine learning and trades the futures Dow Jones on 1 hour charts using fixed lots. The EA was made on real futures data on the Micro Dow Jones.

You may need to back test if you are trading derivatives of the Dow Jones to see if it aligns with the real futures data. The sl and tp are based on average true range.

The logic in the EA is that it trades ranges, the highest and lowest. The logic is set up to trade intraday only and will not trade on weekends or overnight. This can be changed in the inputs. The EA was build on data on 2022 data. Use the range of Jan-Dec 2022 for testing.