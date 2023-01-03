HST Expert

Head and Shoulders Expert Advisor for mt4

please take into consideration: the EA trading a very specific H&S Pattern, number of trades is low.

Minimum trading deposit 100 $.

Default settings for EURUSD 1H chart, can be optimize for more charts.

Fixed SL/TP & Grid.

No Martingale.

Works with high spread

This EA operates only once per bar opening.



developed, tested and optimized on " VantageMarkets " platform. Recommended broker > Vantage






