RedeeCash Multime XMA

About:

Crossing Moving Averages on Multiple Timeframes.

While a traditional trend strategy would be to choose one time frame like the Daily to estimate trend, this expert advisor will open a trade in the direction of the trend when ALL timeframes from 5M to Monthly, show the same trend.

      SINGLE_CURRENCY = true, permits operations on a single currency, when disabled (FALSE), will trade the currencies selected in the market watch window on metatrader.

      CONCURRENT_ORDERS=0, restricts the number of multiple orders from being opened concurrently.

      PIPS=100, the profit PIPS

      WAIT_TIME=1000, time in milliseconds, which specify the delay between expert advisor operations.

      DODDFRANK_COMPLAINCE = false, if trading on a US-based account, you will need to enable FIFO to prevent receiving FIFO violations?

      LOTS=-1, When the LOTs parameter is less than zero (or negative), the lot size is calculated using the internal algorithm based on 0.01 lots per every $100 USD of account equity (not balance). If the Account Currency is NOT USD, then the Account Equity is converted to USD for calculation (v1.30)

      MAX_AUTOLOTS_TRADE=2, the maximum trades that will use the AUTO LOTS algorithm with LOTS=-1

      MAX_BROKER_LOTS=100, the maximum lots your broker permits, as MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MAXLOTS) may return a value larger than your broker will permit.

when LOTS=0, will fail the trade (like testing on a live account without risking funds, trade results saved in the log files),

When LOTS > 0 will override the algorithm without an error checking and send the lots in the order trade.

The lot size is calculated based on 0.01 lots per every $100 of account equity (not balance).

       SENTIMENT=0|1|2, method to obtain market/symbol sentiment (0=MYFXBOOK,1=OANDA ORDERBOOK,2=OANDA POSITIONBOOK), OANDA sentiment is the average of the buckets long and short count.

       USE_GITPAGES=false, when set to true will use the static files available at github.com/pingleware/pingleware.github.io (updated each hour after the start of the next trading session NY, London, Sydney and Tokyo)

       MYFXBOOK_SESSION="", is the session variable return from [email]&password=[password], which is used to invoke a WebRequest method to [session]. You must add the URL  to the Tools|Options\Expert Advisrs|Allow WebRequest to listed URL. LEAVE EMPTY TO IGNORE SENTIMENT ANALYSIS.

       OANDA_HOSTNAME="", the host name for either live or practice OANDA V2.0 API

       OANDA_TOKEN="", the API token for either live or practice.

       MAX_SENTIMENT_PERCENTAGE=75, this up to the maximum short and long percentage that will permit a short or long trade. If the long|short percentage is this value or higher the long|short trade will NOT be sent. See the attached Youtube video that explains sentiment trading.

       SYMBOL_SUFFIX="", MyFxBook uses six character symbols, you broker may add a suffix to the symbol. In order to match the global variables of the sentiment analysis long and short percentages, a suffix may be needed?

IMPORTANT

BEFORE YOU ATTACH THIS EXPERT ADVISOR TO A CHART, you must select the currencies pairs that you want to trade in the Market Watch, because this EA is architecture to use the metatrader SymbolsTotals and SymbolsName functions to obtain a list of tradeable currency pairs, so you only need to attach this EA to a single chart and trade multiple currency pairs. YOU DO NOT NEED TO ATTACH THIS EA TO EACH CHART OF THE DESIRED TRADEABLE CURRENCY PAIR.

RISK WARNING:

DRAWDOWN COULD EXCEED 50% OF BALANCE. 

LIVE EXAMPLE:

The following public signal at https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1623053 and https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1697630 uses the production version of the RedeeCash Multime XMA expert advisor. A hypothetical example (DEMO ACCOUNT) when account reaches $1,000,000 balance at https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1749330.  A live example of a signal which took a loss and built back up the account without any additional deposits, https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1614372, and took another loss on 11/11/2022 when the CPI was lower than expected.

RECOMMENDATION(S):

Set the CONCURRENT_ORDERS parameter to 0 (zero), which will only permit one trade open at a time when the AUTO LOTS feature is ENABLED (LOTS=-1) to prevent early margin calls that would deplete profits


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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