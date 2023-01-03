HST Expert
- Experts
- Alexander Chertnik
- Version: 1.0
Head and Shoulders Expert Advisor for mt4
please take into consideration: the EA trading a very specific H&S Pattern, number of trades is low.
Minimum trading deposit 100 $.
Default settings for EURUSD 1H chart, can be optimize for more charts.
- Fixed SL/TP & Grid.
- No Martingale.
- Works with high spread
- This EA operates only once per bar opening.
developed, tested and optimized on " VantageMarkets " platform.
Recommended broker > Vantage
