Nine Lives of CCI MT4

This indicator shows Commodity Channel Index (CCI) data from 9 currency pairs by your choice for all 9 Time Frames.

If a digital value of the CCI is less or equal to DnLevel = -100 (or whatever number you decided to put) then a Green square will appear. This is potentially an oversold condition and maybe a good time to go Long.

If a digital value of the CCI is greater or equal to UpLevel = 100 (or whatever number you decided to put) then a Red square will appear. This is potentially an overbought condition and maybe a good time to go Short.

If a digital value of the CCI is between an UpLevel and a DnLevel then a Gray square will appear.





Input parameters