M1 TickTok
- Indicators
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Scalping indicator 2 in 1. Buying this indicator, you get an automatic robot as a gift! Automatic system for searching for price reversal points. The indicator with dots on the chart of a currency pair shows the likely reversal points of the price movement. A red dot indicates a reversal of the movement down, and a blue dot indicates a reversal in the price movement up. The indicator is great for intraday trading using a scalping strategy. Ideally combined with channel indicators. When the channel indicator shows a downtrend and M1 TickTok draws a red dot, sell. And when the channel indicator shows an uptrend and the M1 TickTok indicator draws a blue dot, we buy.
Benefits of the indicator:
- does not redraw its values in OPEN mode.
- if you turn on the CLOSE mode, you need to wait for the candle to close.
- The indicator is suitable for trading on any currency pair.
- the indicator works on all timeframes, including M1
Recommendations:
- use in tandem with any channel indicator
Settings:
- mode_pric - price mode at which the market will be analyzed.
- Bb_period_short - period of the short wave of the Bb indicator.
- Bb_period_long - long wave period of the Bb indicator.
- arrow - size of signal points.
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