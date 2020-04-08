X Trendline

X Trendline-indicator for determining the direction of the trend movement









The X Trendline indicator has its own unique formula for calculating the direction of price movement.





This indicator is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.





The indicator can be used as an excellent filter for your trading system. You can also define where to enter and exit a position.





For those who want to use this indicator in their expert Advisor, there are three buffers from which you can get data about the trend change and the price.





Main settings of the indicator:



Factor-select the coefficient of price deviation (Fibonacci numbers show themselves perfectly)

Pd-select a period for trend calculation