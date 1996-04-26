Easypippin Collector

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https://easypippin.com/

The Easypippin collector indicator gives u a indication of direction,based on several settings all put together to make it Easy to detect where the market possible is going to.

The indicator gives u a X inthebox and a X , if u see them painting together the possible direction is strong.

The indicator also can be used as a support and resistence zone.


 Scalping:

Set settings to the 1h tf.

Look for the same direction on the 5-15 min tf.

If u get both the X inthebox and the X painted get in as the last candle closes . Best as the candle is closed near the indicator.

Get your 15-3 pips and get out.

Swing trades:

Set settings to the 4h tf.

Look for the same direction on the 1h tf.

If u get both the X int he box and the X painted get in as the last candle closes . Best as the candle is closed near the indicator.


Always use proper money management and a stoploss.Stoploss can be places just above the X inthe box.

Easypippin pippin made easy

Because of the high inputs we use , the indicator is repainting,so before u get into a trade refresh your charts.

If the X paints in the X inthebox u can seperate them more by using the arrow shift in the settings,this is because not all currency,crypto,indices use the same pipcount.

Some free stuff also availeble in the vip telegram group.




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Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
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This support and resistance indicator gives u a)support level b)resistance level c)direction(trend) all in one.The indicator is based on the top 3 best levels there are!Red dots are sell direction and green dots are buy direction,if candles dont break these levels u get in after the 3rd dot,always use higher time frames from h1 up so its more clear where direction is going,also u can set the indicator to your time frame that u are lookin at.
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Breakout strategies are very popular among traders. They consist of buying an asset when it breaks above some level or selling it when the price breaks below some level. This level can be a   t rend line, a previous high, a   m oving average, or another indication. In the case of a box breakout, the indicator draws a box containing the highs and lows of the previous candles. LONDON BREAKOUT BOX indicator gives u alert when there is a box break out ONLY IN LONDON session when price breaks previo
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Reversal candles indicator , use in second window with rsi,levels 10-20-50-80-90 so u can see where the reversal candles pop upat the overbought oversold rsi levels.Great oppertunity to get in early and get out at the best moment. Candle turns blue at the 10-20 level "buy" candle turns red at the  90-80 level "sell" Always look at the major trend beore taking a buy or sell!!!
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