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The Easypippin collector indicator gives u a indication of direction,based on several settings all put together to make it Easy to detect where the market possible is going to.

The indicator gives u a X inthebox and a X , if u see them painting together the possible direction is strong.

The indicator also can be used as a support and resistence zone.





Scalping:

Set settings to the 1h tf.

Look for the same direction on the 5-15 min tf.

If u get both the X inthebox and the X painted get in as the last candle closes . Best as the candle is closed near the indicator.

Get your 15-3 pips and get out.

Swing trades:

Set settings to the 4h tf.

Look for the same direction on the 1h tf.



If u get both the X int he box and the X painted get in as the last candle closes . Best as the candle is closed near the indicator.





Always use proper money management and a stoploss.Stoploss can be places just above the X inthe box.

Easypippin pippin made easy

Because of the high inputs we use , the indicator is repainting,so before u get into a trade refresh your charts. If the X paints in the X inthebox u can seperate them more by using the arrow shift in the settings,this is because not all currency,crypto,indices use the same pipcount. Some free stuff also availeble in the vip telegram group.





