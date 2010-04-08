Multi TimeFrame Three Line Strike Finder

A huge overhaul and improvement on the highly successful Three Line Strike Finder https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60396?source=Site+Profile+Seller

This fantastic tool will scan your selected timeframes, and display new three line strike patterns as they appear. No more having to flip through different timeframes to check if a new three line strike pattern has emerged.

The supported timeframes are, the current timeframe, 15 minute, 30 minute, 1 hour, 4 hour and Daily, all of which can be toggled on and off with a boolean variable to match your unique timeframe preferences.

Each timeframe has the option to have it's own unique colour system, allowing you to customise for instant visual feedback to decide.







