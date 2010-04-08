Multi TimeFrame Three Line Strike Finder

A huge overhaul and improvement on the highly successful Three Line Strike Finder https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60396?source=Site+Profile+Seller

This fantastic tool will scan your selected timeframes, and display new three line strike patterns as they appear.  No more having to flip through different timeframes to check if a new three line strike pattern has emerged.

The supported timeframes are, the current timeframe, 15 minute, 30 minute, 1 hour, 4 hour and Daily, all of which can be toggled on and off with a boolean variable to match your unique timeframe preferences.

Each timeframe has the option to have it's own unique colour system, allowing you to customise for instant visual feedback to decide.



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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
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Three Line Strike Finder
Thomas Christopher Johnson
Indicators
The three line strike pattern, which consists of three bullish or bearish candles, and a fourth candle that is larger than the previous three in the opposite direction, can be traded many ways.  This indicator simply highlights those previous trades, and then pushes out targets in the direction of the last candle. Advantages of three line strike The three line strike can be traded as part of a bullish and bearish engulfing pattern, 2 bar reversal set up and n-Bar rallies and declines. How it w
N Rally or Decline Reversal Finder
Thomas Christopher Johnson
Indicators
Listed in his faous book "Trading chart patterns like the pros", Suri Duddrella outlines the N-bar rally and decline reversal pattern, which simply states that when stocks make a new high or new low, momentum players will push this stock down or up until eventually they run out of steam. This indicator will look back a certain number of bars to find a continuous uninterrupted rally or decline.  Once found, the pattern will look forwards to find the first bar that closes, within a certain range,
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