Seff
- Indicators
-
Oleg BorisovMy name is Oleg. I'm specialist in the field of information processing, doctor of science. On Forex since 2008 .
In the market are only what I use myself.
My best product:
-Seff (Sef)
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 9 December 2024
- Activations: 10
Indicator Seff designed for both beginners and professionals.
This indicator generates possible entry points to open BUY and SELL trades and will help you:
- reduce the number of errors when opennig orders;
- predict price movement(in absent of significant news);
- do not rush to close profitable trades prematurely and increase profit;
- do not rush to enter the market and wait for "easy prey":
- and increase the profitability of trading.
Does not redraw and works by opening bar.
Settings
ALARM- enable/disable the alarm
Push - enable/disable Push notification