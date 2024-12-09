Seff

  • Indicators
  • Oleg Borisov
    Oleg Borisov

    Oleg Borisov

    4.6 (18)
    My name is Oleg. I'm specialist in the field of information processing, doctor of science. On Forex since 2008 .
    In the market are only what I use myself.
    My best product:
    -Seff (Sef)
    7 products
  • Version: 1.6
  • Updated: 9 December 2024
  • Activations: 10
Indicator  Seff designed for both beginners and professionals.

This indicator generates possible entry points to open BUY and SELL trades and will help you:

  • reduce the number of errors when opennig orders;
  • predict price movement(in absent of significant news);
  • do not rush to close profitable trades prematurely and increase profit;
  • do not rush to enter the market and wait for "easy prey":
  • and increase the profitability of trading.
Does not redraw and works by opening bar.

Settings

ALARM- enable/disable the alarm
Push - enable/disable Push notification

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This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
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Vitalyi Belyh
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Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
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